Three energy firms allowed to force-fit prepayment meters again

SSE, Octopus and Scottish Power given green light by Ofgem to install devices in Great Britain under strict new rulesA trio of energy companies have been given permission to begin force-fitting prepayment meters in customers' homes again if they adhere to strict new rules, ending a near year-long moratorium on the practice.EDF, Octopus and Scottish Power have been given the green light by the energy watchdog, Ofgem, to install prepayment meters under warrant, ending an industry-wide ban which was enforced amid an outcry over the impact on vulnerable customers.