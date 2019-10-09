Three former Surgeons General to tackle the future of aging and wellness at ICAA 2019 conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What unique insights can three former Surgeons General of the United States share about the current and future state of aging and wellness in the nation? That question will be answered at ICAA 2019: Shaping the Future of Wellness, this year's International Council on Active Aging Conference, Leadership Summit and Expo. The event will take place October 10-12, 2019, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The US Surgeon General, known as the "Nation's Doctor," is the operational head of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, and serves as the leading spokesperson on matters of public health in the federal government. The three Surgeons General – Richard H. Carmona (17th), M. Joycelyn Elders (15th) and Antonia C. Novello (14th) – having served at this highest level of America's public health efforts, promise to bring powerful perspectives and their considerable experience to bear on the past, present and future of healthcare, health prevention, and personalized health and wellness in the US and worldwide. They will also share the challenges and opportunities of aging they face in their personal lives. All three physicians will participate as panelists in the General Session at the ICAA 2019 conference. Dr. William Shrank, Chief Medical and Corporate Affairs Officer for Humana, will moderate the session.

There will also be a special welcome video message from David Satcher, MD, PhD, 16th US Surgeon General (1998-2002), Founding Director and Senior Advisor, Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine.

Panel members:

Richard H. Carmona, MD, MPH, FACS, 17thUS Surgeon General (2002-2006), Chief of Health Innovations, Canyon Ranch, and Distinguished Professor, Zuckerman College of Public Health, University of Arizona.

M. Joycelyn Elders, MD, MS, 15thUS Surgeon General (1993-1994), Distinguished Professor, University of Arkansas School of Public Health and Clinton School of Public Policy.

Antonia C. Novello, MD, MPH, DrPh, 14thUS Surgeon General (1990-1993), former Executive Director of Public Health Policy, Florida Hospital.

Moderator:

William Shrank, MD, MSHS, Chief Medical and Corporate Affairs Officer, Humana; formerly with UPMC Health Plan, CVS Health, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation.

To learn more about the ICAA General Session, sponsored by Humana, and how to attend the ICAA 2019 Conference, Leadership Summit and Trade Show, visit https://www.icaa.cc.

About the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA)

http://www.icaa.cc

ICAA, a professional association that leads, connects and defines the active-aging industry, supports professionals who develop wellness facilities, programs and services for adults over 50. The association is focused on active aging -- an approach to aging that helps older adults live as fully as possible within all dimensions of wellness -- and provides its members with education, information, resources and tools. As an active-aging educator and advocate, ICAA has advised numerous organizations and governmental bodies, including the US Administration on Aging, the National Institute on Aging (one of the US National Institutes of Health), the US Department of Health and Human Services, Canada's Special Senate Committee on Aging, and the British Columbia (Canada) Ministries of Health and Healthy Living and Sport.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company's web site at http://www.humana.com, including copies of:



Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

SOURCE International Council on Active Aging (ICAA)