Three Friends Are Changing the Face of Luxury Vegan Chocolate by Using Reishi Mushrooms

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet NUDE Chocolate's three founders: Netflix actor and former restaurant owner Matthew Postlethwaite, luxury real estate agent and entrepreneur Scott Postlewaite, and Disney/MTV actor Mike C. Manning. They created America's first vegan luxury dark chocolate bar that contains Reishi, organic toppings, and an herbalist-selected super blend of additional herbs, lending to their names - the Mind, Body and Soul Bars.

According to their website, NUDE Chocolate Company was created to promote happy and healthy lifestyles through what they call 'enhanced chocolate,' and each of these guys has a unique reason behind their passion.

"I'm constantly looking for ways to better myself. As someone who has experienced depression, it's not something that I ever want to experience again. I started researching alternative ways to create balance," Matthew says. "I read translations of historical Chinese texts about herbalism and it was there I started learning about Reishi's ability to help maintain the body's homeostasis. I began consuming Reishi in water, but I wouldn't recommend it." Matthew began searching for ways to make various plant-based supplements he was taking more enjoyable, and that's when he thought of the idea for NUDE. "Creating something natural, healthy was important to me."

Matthew is no stranger to bringing new ideas to market. When he was 19, he created a healthy Mexican food restaurant that employed a staff of 23 in England. He ran the business while filming the hit Netflix show "Peaky Blinders." After the first season (was in two), decided to move to Los Angeles. He later met Scott Postlewaite (no relation) and Mike C. Manning.

Scott is a successful multi-hyphenated entrepreneur that currently owns a healthcare-staffing agency "OCal Solutions Staffing & Education" that generated over $1,000,000 in revenue in the first year. The agency now has over 80 employees and is expanding throughout the country. Scott is also a realtor for a luxury brokerage, Sotheby's International Realty. Last year he sold over $30,000,000 in real estate.

"With NUDE Chocolate, it was important for me to bring an element of luxury to the packaging and into the product. I didn't want this to be just another chocolate bar. I wanted people to look at the box and see it as a gift they could give a friend or loved one. I want our bars to be an experience, not just a snack," Scott says.

The final addition to the team was actor Mike C. Manning. Before moving to California, Mike was attending college for business and nutrition. "I've always been fascinated with how the human body uses food. I was studying diets, fitness supplements and learning about healthy lifestyles because of sports. Now, being part of a creative community in LA, that interest is only stronger."

Manning, most known for his acting roles in Disney's "Cloud 9," MTV's "Teen Wolf," and in the third blockbuster "God's Not Dead," also has a film production company. "I love telling stories, and the story we want to communicate with these bars is that people don't have to settle for things the way they've been. Supplements don't have to taste bad. Being healthy shouldn't mean you have to eat things you don't enjoy," says Manning.

For a company that's only been around a few months, they seem to be expanding quickly. The NUDE Mind, Body and Soul Bars can now be found in over a dozen locations in LA, including Plyo Fitness, C&M, Urban Exhale, Jennifer Pennifer, and Unplugged Meditation. "Before we launched, we tested over 300 different recipes to create the bars we have now. It's been a long process, but worth it," says Scott. The team works closely with certified herbalist Natasha Lloyd to help make sure the formulas for each herbal super blend match with the three individual bars.

"We are proud to be the first company to do it this way," says Matthew. "We love the bars, and now we want to share them with the world."

Products/more information found at: www.eatnudebars.com.

