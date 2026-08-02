GLOBALFOUNDRIES Aktie
WKN DE: A3C6AF / ISIN: KYG393871085
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02.08.2026 22:25:28
Three GlobalFoundries Directors Posted Insider Transactions on the Same Day. Here's What It Actually Means
Camilla Languille, a director of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS), reported a disposition of 1,671 shares on July 29, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.GlobalFoundries is a leading independent semiconductor foundry with a market capitalization of $27.4 billion, generating $6.8 billion in TTM revenue. The company differentiates itself through its specialized manufacturing expertise across multiple technology nodes and its strategic positioning as a trusted alternative to vertically integrated semiconductor manufacturers, serving customers across mission-critical applications in automotive, telecommunications, and industrial markets.Three GlobalFoundries directors had the exact same number of shares, 1,671, withheld for taxes on the same day, which tells you this was a shared vesting date hitting the board's restricted stock, not anything either director decided. So there's no signal to read in the sale, and Languille keeps 7,559 shares plus another 8,526 in unvested units settling through 2027. Her real exposure to the company actually rises as those vest.What deserves more attention is where the stock has landed. The last quarter on record was strong: GlobalFoundries lifted gross margin to 29%, its biggest expansion in three years, as it shifted toward higher-value communications and automotive chips over commodity smartphone work. CEO Tim Breen pointed to "excellent execution from our teams around the world." Yet the shares have cooled from the high $50s earlier in July.For long-term investors, that gap between improving margins and a softening stock is the thing to sit with. The upmarket shift is working, but rapidly shifting sentiment around semiconductors, and more specifically to GlobalFoundries, a weak smartphone market and reliance on a concentrated set of customers, are the pressures that seem to be giving the market pause.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC
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21.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: GLOBALFOUNDRIES zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: GLOBALFOUNDRIES legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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20.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: GLOBALFOUNDRIES veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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