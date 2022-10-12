NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.10.2022 08:00:00

Three New Articles Presenting Japanese Research Universities, Partnership with Africa and Autumnal Scenes: Japanese Government's Official E-magazine "KIZUNA"

TOKYO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Japan publishes new articles every month in an official e-magazine, "KIZUNA." This month, the president of Keio University, one of Japan's top private schools, and the promising young CEO of an AI startup discuss the role of world-class research universities in innovation, rural revitalization, and more. Other articles are about an international conference on Africa's development and on splendid and tasty autumn in Japan.

Logo:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202210047651/_prw_PI1fl_aqETrwy5.jpg

Photo:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202210047651/_prw_PI2fl_2OwLc9aQ.jpg

  • Research Universities Seek to be Competitive and Collaborative The president of Keio University and a promising CEO of an AI startup discuss what it takes to be a world-class research university.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/09/research_universities.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=09_2022

  • Fostering a Sustainable Japan-Africa Partnership

At TICAD 8 in Tunisia, Japan announced that it will invest $30 billion to support Africa's development.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/09/japan-africa_partnership.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=09_2022

  • Colors and Savors of Autumn Reflect Japan

Autumn's colors of graceful Himeji Castle and the mysterious Goshikinuma ponds are set off by the savor of fleshy oysters.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/09/colors_and_savors.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=09_2022

About "KIZUNA"

Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world has the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna. https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=09_2022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-new-articles-presenting-japanese-research-universities-partnership-with-africa-and-autumnal-scenes-japanese-governments-official-e-magazine-kizuna-301646797.html

SOURCE Cabinet Public Affairs Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Japan

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Berichtssaison im Blick: ATX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sorgen die US-Vorgaben für Kauflaune. Auch der DAX zeigt sich mit Gewinnen. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen