Three New Sales Plus Another Security Robot Deployment in Healthcare

Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP) (the "Company”), a leading developer of Autonomous Security Robots ("ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that it received three new purchase orders for its K1 emergency communication systems and has deployed another K5 ASR at a healthcare facility in Ohio, continuing to add to the Company’s top-line growth.

A public tribal land-grant community college in New Mexico purchased 8 K1 Blue Light Towers ("K1 BLT”) with solar power and public address capabilities. VIA Metro Transit of San Antonio, Texas, ordered 1 K1 BLT. And Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is buying 6 K1 Retrofit Kits through TS&L, a Knightscope Authorized Partner in Florida.

In addition to these new sales, an existing Ohio based healthcare client – a pharmaceutical’s global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare - that expanded its contract earlier this year deployed a K5 ASR at its second location to offer a layer of perimeter protection in the parking lot around its facility.

ROBOT ROADSHOW LANDS IN NEW JERSEY

On the heels of its Manhattan debut in Times Square, Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow will head to New Jersey’s famous Boardwalk. Knightscope’s space-age, climate controlled ‘Pod’ will be on display at the Resorts Casino Hotel, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401, from 18-20 April to allow security and public safety leaders to view its technologies in action and in person. The Robot Roadshow will be open to the public during the hours of 10am – 2pm ET. Those looking for innovative security solutions or improved emergency communications for locations in the U.S. are encouraged to book their slot for Atlantic City or any other future Roadshow Landings by clicking here.

In celebration of its 10th Anniversary, Knightscope is holding 10 Town Halls during the first 10 days of April 2023. Similar to numerous prior Town Halls hosted by the Company over the years, Knightscope’s Chairman and CEO, William Santana Li, will answer questions from supporters, investors and analysts in an intimate online forum with no moderator.

In order to accommodate busy schedules of our supporters, numerous time slots are available both weekdays and weekends as well as day and evening. RSVP IS REQUIRED to attend a Town Hall session, so sign up today at www.knightscope.com/rise.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the Company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s path to profitability, the Company’s targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company’s plans for top-line growth, the Company’s ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company’s planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company’s ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

