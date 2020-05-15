Three Sixty Seven Advisors announces Revolent Capital Solution's recapitalization of Armstrong Building Maintenance

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Based in Tampa, Florida, Revolent Capital Solutions is a strategic acquirer focused on the facility services and management space. Three Sixty Seven acts as the exclusive advisor for Revolent Capital Solutions.

Revolent Capital Solutions Managing Partner, Bryson Raver, stated, "We are excited to partner with Tom Tokars and the team at Armstrong Building Maintenance by continuing to build upon the 40-year legacy of serving our customers with unparalleled cleaning services."

Three Sixty Seven Advisors Managing Principal, Nicole Levy, stated, "The recapitalization fits squarely within the Revolent Capital Solutions investment thesis, partnering with a tenured management team and leveraging the precise operational guidance and support to propel the company's future growth."

Three Sixty Seven Advisors Managing Principal, Graham Woodard, added, "We would like to congratulate all parties involved and our proud to deepen our roots as a leader in the commercial facility services M&A market."

About Three Sixty Seven Advisors

Three Sixty Seven Advisors is a leading middle market M&A Advisory firm based in Tampa, FL. For more information regarding Three Sixty Seven Advisors please visit https://www.threesixtyseven.com/ or contact Graham Woodard at gwoodard@threesixtyseven.com or Nicole Levy at nlevy@threesixtyseven.com

SOURCE Three Sixty Seven Advisors