SkyWest Aktie
WKN: 878075 / ISIN: US8308791024
|
02.08.2026 23:33:12
Three SkyWest Executives Sold Stock in Three Days. Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Know
Greg Wooley, executive VP of Operations at SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW), sold 17,726 shares of common stock on July 30, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.SkyWest, Inc. is a significant regional airline operator with a market capitalization of $4.3 billion and TTM revenues of $4.2 billion, positioning it as a material player in the U.S. regional aviation sector. The company's dual business model—combining scheduled airline operations with aircraft leasing—provides revenue diversification and operational flexibility. SkyWest's competitive positioning is supported by its substantial fleet size, high-frequency departure schedule, and established relationships with major carriers and third-party lessees.For a third straight day, a SkyWest officer sold stock, this time the operations chief, and that steady drumbeat is perhaps more notable than any single sale. Like the two before it, this was a plain open-market sale, involving no options and no taxes, and executed days after earnings. Wooley kept 53,323 shares, so he retains a meaningful position, but three executives selling in succession is a pattern worth logging even if each trim is modest on its own.The quarter behind the selling was a mixed one. SkyWest grew second-quarter revenue 7% to $1.1 billion on a 5% rise in block hours, though higher fuel costs pushed net income down from a year earlier. On the operations side, Wooley runs, the company posted a 99.9% adjusted completion rate across nearly 228,000 flights. CEO Chip Childs cited very strong demand in both its contract and prorate flying. For long-term investors, that operational reliability is worth watching alongside the insider pattern. The flying business is running smoothly and demand is strong, so the question is whether three sales in three days reflects anything beyond timing after an earnings window opened.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SkyWest Inc.
|
22.07.26
|Ausblick: SkyWest präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SkyWest legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.26
|Ausblick: SkyWest vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SkyWest gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)