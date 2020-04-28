Three UBS Greater New England Advisors Named to 2020 Forbes/SHOOK List of Top Women Wealth Advisors

UBS Financial Services Inc. announced yesterday that three Financial Advisors in the Firm's Greater New England Market have been named to Forbes/SHOOK list of Top Women Wealth Advisors, listed on www.Forbes.com.

Jessica Guo, Managing Director – Wealth Management for The Guo Group.

Camille Valentine, Senior Vice President – Wealth Management for The Little McLeod Valentine Wealth Management Group

Sandra Manzella, Senior Vice President – Wealth Management for Pinnacle Financial Group

The Forbes ranking of Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practice and approach to working with clients.

"Jessica, Camille and Sandy all add tremendous value to our industry, our community and each client they serve." commented James Ducey, Greater New England Market Head at UBS Financial Services Inc. "This recognition is well deserved and is a testament to each advisor's dedication to the needs of their clients."

For the full list and more visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors/#24ddd1d651f4

