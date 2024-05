Three UK banks announce cuts to cost of fixed-rate mortgages

Barclays Bank, HSBC and TSB reveal reductions, reversing some of price rises seen in recent weeksThree UK banks have announced cuts to the cost of fixed -rate mortgages, reversing some of the price rises seen in recent weeks.Barclays Bank has announced it will reduce the price of five-year fixed -rate deals for new borrowers and remortgagers by up to 0.45 percentage points from Friday. Its five-year fixed-rate for borrowers with a 40% deposit is decreasing from 4.47% to 4.34%. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel