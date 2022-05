Three ways Sunak could raise £10bn to help Britons struggling with energy bills | Arun Advani

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Analysis: the chancellor has a set of options for making the tax system fairer at the same time as bringing in revenueSuppose the chancellor wanted to follow Scottish Power’s advice, and give Britain’s most hard-up households £1,000 towards their energy bills this winter? Would it be possible to raise the £10bn needed in a way that didn’t just tax the same people he would be trying to help? I can think of at least three options, any of which would do the job, and all of which would make the tax system better as well. Continue reading...