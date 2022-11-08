08.11.2022 19:22:27

Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's series of announcement of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Tuesday, revealing this month's auction of $40 billion worth of three-year notes attracted above average demand.

The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.605 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.57

Last month, the Treasury also sold $40 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.318 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.57.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $35 billion worth of ten-year notes and $21 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Fokus auf US-Kongresswahlen und Verbraucherpreise: Wall Street schwächer -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der DAX bewegte sich leicht abwärts. Die US-Börsen geben am Mittwoch nach. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch ebenfalls nach.

