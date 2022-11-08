|
08.11.2022 19:22:27
Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's series of announcement of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Tuesday, revealing this month's auction of $40 billion worth of three-year notes attracted above average demand.
The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.605 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.57
Last month, the Treasury also sold $40 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.318 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.57.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.
The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $35 billion worth of ten-year notes and $21 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf US-Kongresswahlen und Verbraucherpreise: Wall Street schwächer -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der DAX bewegte sich leicht abwärts. Die US-Börsen geben am Mittwoch nach. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch ebenfalls nach.