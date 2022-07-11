|
Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's series of announcement of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Monday, revealing this month's auction of $43 billion worth of three-year notes attracted average demand.
The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.093 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.
Last month, the Treasury sold $44 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 2.927 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44.
The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $33 billion worth of ten-year notes and $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
