|
08.03.2022 19:20:14
Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Slightly Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's series of announcement of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Tuesday, revealing this month's auction of $48 billion worth of three-year notes attracted slightly below average demand.
The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.775 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.
Last month, the Treasury sold $50 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.592 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43
Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $34 billion worth of ten-year notes and $20 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFeuerpause im Ukraine-Krieg: ATX extrem stark -- DAX zieht kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit hohen Aufschlägen. Auch die deutsche Börse schlägt am Mittwoch einen deutlichen Erholungskurs ein. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.