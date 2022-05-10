|
Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Strong Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $45 billion worth of three-year notes on Tuesday, revealing the sale attracted strong demand.
The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.809 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59.
Last month, the Treasury sold $46 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 2.738 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.
Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $36 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
