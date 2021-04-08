Threekit introduces Shop Threekit, the World's First Multi-Brand 3D Marketplace

CHICAGO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Threekit, the leading 3D and augmented reality platform, today announced the launch of Shop Threekit, the world's first multi-brand 3D marketplace. From Shop Threekit, users can experience the future of commerce by visiting more than 20 eCommerce stores that have enabled 3D, augmented reality and virtual photography.

The World's First Multi-Brand 3D Marketplace

The goal of the marketplace is two-fold: to highlight the ingenuity and vision of Threekit's customers and to deliver an experience today's shoppers have been craving—after all, according to a 2020 Harris Poll, more than 60% of consumers report wanting to shop in 3D and AR. Now they can configure and view their own TaylorMade SIM2 driver, view the perfect Crate&Barrel sofa in the exact material they want or customize a Bamford watch with a few clicks of a mouse and all from Shop Threekit.

"3D, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Photography may sound like the future, but immersive digital product experiences have become a shopper expectation. Many of the leading brands in the world are already using this technology to create incredible experiences in eCommerce and beyond," said Marc Uible, Vice President of Marketing at Threekit. "Shop Threekit lets us bring more users to our customers because when people experience something this amazing, they'll return again and again."

Threekit's newest feature experience comes as the software platform has seen significant growth. In 2020, Threekit grew annual recurring revenue 300% and now counts brands such as Lovesac, TaylorMade, Crate & Barrel, Duluth Trading Co. and Shark Tank winner, PRx Performance, as customers.

"Threekit is a game-changer for our customers. Their 3D technology lets our customers create a home gym that perfectly fits in their space, so PRx Performance can help them fit fitness into their busy lives," said Hannah Savoy, Digital Marketer at PRx. "With Threekit, we're able to create a memorable product experience for our customers."

To explore these brands and more at Shop Threekit, visit: https://www.threekit.com/shop-threekit

About Threekit

Threekit is the world's leading 3D and augmented reality software platform for commerce. When buyers can customize and view products in real time, they are more engaged, confident, and less likely to return the product. Using technology developed by 15 years of experience creating visual effects for blockbuster films, Threekit's platform creates photorealistic 2D, 3D, and augmented reality visual assets in just a few clicks.

Threekit is headquartered in Chicago with a technology innovation center in Ottawa.

For more information, please visit Threekit.com .

