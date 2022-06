Three’s pay-as-you-go prices to rise by up to 250% for thousands of users

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Above-inflation increases for calls, data and text messages will be blow to struggling customersThe mobile phone company Three is pushing through another round of big price increases for its pay-as-you-go customers, with the cost of making a call jumping by an inflation-busting 250%.The higher call, data and text message costs will be a fresh blow to households already struggling with soaring living costs. Pre-paid mobiles are more commonly used by Britons aged over 65 and those in low-income households. Continue reading...