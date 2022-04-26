ThriveFantasy Announces Partnership with FTX to Allow Crypto Transactions on the Platform

The fantasy sports and Esports app becomes the first daily fantasy platform to allow a hybrid deposit option of both FIAT and Cryptocurrency

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading player prop daily fantasy sports and Esports platform, ThriveFantasy , announced today its groundbreaking partnership with F TX , a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange. This comes as the first of its kind within daily fantasy platforms, and will launch in May, 2022. The partnership builds on the continued growth of ThriveFantasy, as the company appeals to a new demographic.

As crypto seeps into the gaming and sports world, ThriveFantasy decided to seize the opportunity for growth by leveraging crypto into its platform. By integrating FTX, the platform predicts heavy growth within its consumer demographic.

The partnership reflects both companies' pioneering spirit in their respective industries. FTX has been on the leading edge of visibility in crypto, bridging the gap between sports and cryptocurrency. ThriveFantasy's monumental move to cryptocurrency will offer users a more lucrative platform.

"ThriveFantasy has wanted to get into the cryptocurrency space for a long time," said Adam Weinstein, CEO of ThriveFantasy. "We understand the correlation and synergies between crypto holders and daily fantasy enthusiasts. FTX is clearly a leader as a crypto exchange and we know this is going to change the way transactions are dealt with moving forward."

In addition to the new initiatives on the crypto side, ThriveFantasy will have white label opportunities to allow other companies to utilize the technology under their own branding. Thrive is expected to release this in Q2 as well.

About ThriveFantasy

ThriveFantasy is a Daily Fantasy Sports and Esports App for Player Props. Thrive offers contests for traditional sports such as the NFL, NBA MLB, PGA, NHL, Soccer, MMA, and Cricket along with Esports titles CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends and Valorant. Thrive eliminates the countless hours of research by focusing on only the top-tier athletes that have the biggest impact on the game. Follow ThriveFantasy on Instagram ( @ThriveFantasy ), Twitter ( @ThriveFantasy ) and Facebook ( ThriveFantasy ).

About FTX

FTX US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Its mission is for FTX US to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer US and international traders a platform that inspires their loyalty, and to become the market leading US regulated cryptocurrency exchange by volume within the next two years.

