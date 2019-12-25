Through the Giving SMILES program, Sentry Management Employees Raise over Thirty Thousand Dollars for the Arthritis Foundation

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sentry Management, Inc., the leader in HOA and condominium association management, is a proud national sponsor of the Arthritis Foundation's 2019 Jingle Bell Run 5K.

Over twenty Sentry Management offices across the United States participated in their local Jingle Bell Run 5K events and raised a total of $31,079, beating the original goal of $25,000.

One hundred percent of the proceeds raised from Jingle Bell Run events go to the foundation which supports individuals living with arthritis, and actively pursue a cure for America's #1 cause of disability, affecting 1 in 4 people in our country.

Angel Helmes, the Sentry Management Giving SMILES Chairperson explains the importance of supporting events like these, "This year we expanded our service commitment to serve our communities by partnering nationally with the Arthritis Foundation. These contributions from our Sentry employees and donations from our valued service partners, friends and family, will help with the continued efforts that fund research, education, and camps for all children and adults suffering from Arthritis."

Bradley Pomp, President of Sentry, responds to the question, "why do we do it?" He says "we do it because it's the right thing to do. Helping others is a big part of who we are as individuals and who we want to be as a company."

Giving SMILES is a company-wide charitable program that encourages employees to serve our communities and local charities. Over 100 local charities and causes are supported by Sentry Management and employees through offices in 17 states.

Learn more about the Sentry Management Giving SMILES program by visiting: https://www.sentrymgt.com/for-association-boards/about-sentry/sentry-cares/.

