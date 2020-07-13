ThroughPut Inc. recognized as a Finalist of Microsoft for Startups 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year

PALO ALTO, California, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI company that manages operational bottlenecks across supply chains to increase output and cash-on-hand when it really matters, today announced it has been named a finalist of the Microsoft-for-Startups 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. ThroughPut is honored to be recognized among a global field of top Microsoft Partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

On being selected as a finalist for this recognition, Mr. Ali Raza, ThroughPut's founding CEO said, "The opportunity to leverage ThroughPut's AI software to help companies to monetize their diverse industrial data at scale on the world's biggest enterprise data pipeline, aggregation and compute platform with Microsoft and Azure, is something we are grateful for every day. To be further recognized for our contributions to free-up working capital from COVID-impacted global supply chains across the far reaches of the Microsoft Enterprise platform further inspires our team of Digital Industrialists to keep persevering towards our vision of the future of efficient industrial business of greater output, less waste and increased free-cash-flow. We would like to especially thank Microsoft-for-Startups, the global Azure Team, and the entire extended Microsoft ecosystem for supporting our mission to enable data-driven leaders to continuously improve their operations, supply chains and their workforce's improved capabilities in this new digital age."

Seth Page, COO of ThroughPut added, "We are excited to be selected as one of the frontrunners for this prestigious award. At ThroughPut, we are laser focused on enabling our clients to maintain operational throughput to address the highest level of customer demand with their existing resources and data systems in any market condition. The Microsoft Partner Ecosystem and the Azure Marketplace have together accelerated our efforts to reach global customers, with exceptional Go-To-Market guidance and Geo-Expansion support."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. ThroughPut Inc. was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Microsoft-for-Startups.

"It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist."

