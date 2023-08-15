Thryv Therapeutics announces FDA clearance for Phase 1 Study of THRV-1257 in Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer and acceptance of Late-Breaking Poster Presentation at American Thyroid Association Meeting

Phase 1 TRIFEKTA clinical study expected to start in Q4 2023.

Abstract accepted for late breaking poster presentation at 2023 American Thyroid Association annual meeting on September 30 th.

MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies for rare diseases including Congenital Long QT Syndrome (LQTS), atrial fibrillation, and resistant cancers, announced today FDA clearance of its Investigational New Drug application (IND) for THRV-1257. THRV-1257 is being investigated for the treatment of advanced Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer (ATC), including those patients with the common BRAF mutation V600E. The first in human study will determine the optimal dosing of THRV-1257 in patients with solid tumors, followed by treatment in combination with approved cancer therapies.

At the same time, the company announces acceptance of a late breaking poster that will be presented at the upcoming American Thyroid Association (ATA) annual meeting in Washington DC, on September 30th, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The presentation will highlight in vitro and in vivo preclinical results of SGK1 inhibition in models of ATC.

"Preclinical evaluation of our SGK1 inhibitors uncovered novel biology and synergy with existing cancer treatments to extend their activity and reverse resistance. These studies have revealed a significant opportunity to intervene in several oncology treatment paradigms with an SGK1 inhibitor" said Eric Campeau, Vice President, Translational Research.

According to the ATA, approximately 64,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with thyroid cancer each year. ATC makes up approximately 2% of these cases. Although ATC is rare compared to other thyroid cancers, it is one of the fastest growing and most aggressive of all cancers. Rapid evaluation and diagnosis are critical for ATC patients, as the disease manifests as a rapidly growing neck mass that impairs speech, swallowing and breathing. Activation of Serine and Glucocorticoid Kinase 1 (SGK1) was determined to be a critical component of ATC cell proliferation, including in tumor cell lines with mutated BRAF. Inhibition of SGK1 was unique in its capacity to suppress ATC cell proliferation compared to other inhibitors tested. Thryv Therapeutics is collaborating with expert scientists and oncologists in ATC to evaluate its SGK1 inhibitors as a potential treatment option to improve the outcome of people with this devastating disease.

"We are excited to advance our portfolio of potent SGK1 inhibitors into the treatment of aggressive, treatment resistant cancers. SGK1 has been implicated in a number of treatment-resistance oncology pathways and our work has demonstrated the potential to delay resistance and restore activity of approved therapies and ultimately improve progression free and overall survival outcomes," said Debra Odink, President, and Chief Development Officer.

About Thryv Therapeutics Inc.

Thryv Therapeutics Inc. (previously LQT Therapeutics Inc.) is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv Therapeutics is pioneering a precision medicine approach to treat Congenital Long QT Syndromes (LQTS), atrial fibrillation, and resistant cancers with potent and selective inhibitors of Serum Glucocorticoid inducible Kinase. For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.

