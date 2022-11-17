|
Thryv Therapeutics Inc. to Participate in 34th Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference and in RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Private Company Virtual Conference
MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on a precision medicine approach to treat Long QT Syndromes via SGK1 inhibition and resistant cancers, will participate in a fireside chat and host investor meetings at the upcoming 34th Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference, and will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming 2022 RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Private Company Conference. Mr. Paul F. Truex will provide a full update on Thryv's progress to date with the development of a number of highly potent SGK1 inhibitors for all major forms of Long QT Syndrome, Atrial Fibrillation and resistant cancers.
- Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 at 11:10 a.m. ET
1x1 Meetings: Tuesday, November 29th, 2022
- RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Private Company Virtual Conference
Virtual Fireside Chat: Wednesday, December 14th, 2022
Thryv Therapeutics Inc. (previously LQT Therapeutics Inc.) is a privately owned pharmaceutical company pioneering a precision medicine approach through the inhibition of Serum and Glucocorticoid induced Kinase (SGK1) to treat Long QT Syndrome, Atrial Fibrillation, and resistant and rare cancers. For more information, visit www.thryvtrx.com.
