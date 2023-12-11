|
Thryv Therapeutics to Present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Private Company Conference
- Thryv to present virtually on Thursday, December 14th, 2023, from 10:40 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. ET.
MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Thryv Therapeutics is pleased to announce its selection as a featured presenter at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Private Company Conference. The virtual presentation will take place on Thursday, December 14th, 2023, from 10:40 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. ET.
The Thryv team will also be available for one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, December 13th and Thursday December 14th. To schedule one-on-one meetings with the team, please contact admin@thryvtrx.com.About Thryv Therapeutics Inc.
Thryv Therapeutics Inc. (previously LQT Therapeutics Inc.) is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv Therapeutics is pioneering a precision medicine approach to treat Congenital Long QT Syndromes (LQTS), atrial fibrillation, heart failure and resistant cancers with potent and selective inhibitors of Serum Glucocorticoid inducible Kinase (SGK1). For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.
