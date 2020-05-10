|
Thunderbird Innovates With Robots For Safe Virtual Graduation Ceremony
PHOENIX, May 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
What: The global Thunderbird community will join together online to celebrate this semester's graduates in an innovative virtual ceremony.
Who: Speakers include ASU President Michael M. Crow, Thunderbird Director General and Dean Sanjeev Khagram and Rwandan Minister of Trade and Industry Soraya Hakuziyaremye.
When: Monday, May 11, 2020; Available to watch online starting at 9:00 a.m. in Arizona (9 a.m. PST)
Where: You can join the celebration by visiting:
https://thunderbird.asu.edu/spring2020graduation
Virtual University Commencement
Get all the latest on ASU's virtual ceremonies:
https://graduation.asu.edu/ceremonies/latest
https://graduation.asu.edu/ceremonies/futuredates
For additional details, visit the ASU Spring 2020 Commencement FAQ page.
About Thunderbird School of Global Management
hunderbird School of Global Management is a unit of the Arizona State University Knowledge Enterprise. For more than 70 years, Thunderbird School of Global Management has been the vanguard of global management and leadership education. Thunderbird creates sustainable and inclusive prosperity worldwide by educating future-ready leaders capable of tackling the world's greatest challenges. Thunderbird's Master of Global Management was ranked #1 in the world for 2019 by the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education. Arizona State University is ranked No. 1 "Most Innovative School" in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for five years in succession.
About ASU
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
