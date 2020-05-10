Thunderbird Innovates With Robots For Safe Virtual Graduation Ceremony

PHOENIX, May 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

What: The global Thunderbird community will join together online to celebrate this semester's graduates in an innovative virtual ceremony.

Who: Speakers include ASU President Michael M. Crow, Thunderbird Director General and Dean Sanjeev Khagram and Rwandan Minister of Trade and Industry Soraya Hakuziyaremye.

When: Monday, May 11, 2020; Available to watch online starting at 9:00 a.m. in Arizona (9 a.m. PST)

Where: You can join the celebration by visiting:

Virtual University Commencement

Get all the latest on ASU's virtual ceremonies:

About Thunderbird School of Global Management



hunderbird School of Global Management is a unit of the Arizona State University Knowledge Enterprise. For more than 70 years, Thunderbird School of Global Management has been the vanguard of global management and leadership education. Thunderbird creates sustainable and inclusive prosperity worldwide by educating future-ready leaders capable of tackling the world's greatest challenges. Thunderbird's Master of Global Management was ranked #1 in the world for 2019 by the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education. Arizona State University is ranked No. 1 "Most Innovative School" in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for five years in succession.

About ASU

Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.

