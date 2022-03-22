|
22.03.2022 08:35:24
Thungela shoots out the lights with R18/share maiden dividend on back of coal price spike
THUNGELA Resources brought the curtain down on an astonishing first year of trading by announcing an R18 per share dividend – a R2.5bn payout – and said the outlook remained strong given the spike in thermal coal prices.The group traded at R21,90/share when it opened on the JSE in June last year following the demerger of its assets from Anglo American. At the time there were fears Thungela’s share price would founder under an avalanche of selling by Anglo shareholders.Today, however, the group unveiled a R6.9bn profit for the 12 months ended December owing to elevated pricing for coal – partly driven by disruptions in supply from Indonesia, South Africa and now Russia given it accounts for a fifth of seaborne trade.The coal market oscillated between market extremes last year. In February, the price for coal ex-Newcastle (Australia) was $248 per ton. Prior to this there were concerns that the coal market would be oversupplied.Thungela’s payout – 63% of adjusted operating free cash flow and above its dividend policy of a minimum 30% level – suggests the company is sanguine about the market’s prospects. “Our exceptional performande shows the magnitude of what we have been able to accomplish since demerger,” said July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela today.This was despite logjams on the Mpumalanga to Richards Bay coal line which is operated by Transnet, the state-owned logistics and freight company.Thungela also announced that life extension projects Elders and Zibulo North shaft had been submitted for board approval in 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 respectively.The post Thungela shoots out the lights with R18/share maiden dividend on back of coal price spike appeared first on Miningmx.
