03.02.2023 08:59:31
Thungela to buy Australian coal mine Enshem for A$335m in major strategic step out
THUNGELA Resources today unveiled a major step out in strategy by buying for A$335m (R4bn) the 3.2 million ton (Mt) a year Enshem coal mine located in the coal-rich Bowen Basin of Australia’s Queensland.The proposed deal would derisk the business and bolster “our resilience recognising the ongoing infrastructure challenges in South Africa”, said Thungela. It would also provide “an entry point” to Australia suggesting Thungela plans to make other acquisitions.Enshem is currently owned by Idemitsu, a Japanese petroleum company, and supplies the Japanese and other Asian markets. In addition to a wider sales footprint, acquiring Enshem will also give Thungela exposure to the Newcastle export coal price which trades at a premium to Richards Bay export coal, said Thungela.In addition, Enshem has potential for increased production in the future. It has a current 16-year life of mine and is permitted through to 2028 when an operating licence renewal is required.The deal structure is via a third party in which Thungela through its Australian subsidiary and its acquiring partners, Audley Energy and Mayfair Corporations Group will acquire control of a newly created company called Sungela Group. It will acquire 85% of Enshem.Thungela will fund a A$267 direct 75% holding in Sungela and co-fund via a mezzanine loan its partners, Audley and Mayfair to the tune of A$67m.The acquisition represents a watershed moment for Thungela as it seeks to grow its portfolio beyond South Africa’s borders. The company said in November it faced a 600,000 ton ‘opportunity cost’ owing to failures of Transnet, the state-owned rail and ports company.The post Thungela to buy Australian coal mine Enshem for A$335m in major strategic step out appeared first on Miningmx.
