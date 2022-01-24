THURSTONGROUP NAMES DANA FENDER, DMD, AS PARTNER

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thurston Group ("Thurston"), a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare and related business services sectors, is proud to name Dana Fender, DMD, as Partner. In his new role, Dr. Fender is responsible for development and relationship management of the firm's physician practice management companies. Areas of focus include clinical leaders, research endeavors and practice growth opportunities.

Dr. Fender will also use his extensive clinical and operational experience to provide strategic oversight to Thurston Group's portfolio companies' clinical integration and affiliation programs.

"Dr. Fender brings remarkable insights to Thurston Group not only as an outstanding clinician, but also through his proven success in operational excellence and practice growth," said Thurston Group Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Haynes III.

Before joining Thurston Group, Dr. Fender partnered with the firm to co-found Smile Doctors, the nation's first specialty platform serving orthodontists, where he served as Chief Clinical Business Development Officer since 2015. His leadership allowed Smile Doctors to grow to a national presence through strategic acquisitions and the creation of an affiliation program. In 2018, Dr. Fender co-founded SGA Dental Partners, the Southeast's premier Dental Service Organization (DSO). Currently, Dr. Fender serves on the board of directors for three Thurston Group partner companies: National Dental Healthcare REIT, SGA Dental Partners and Gen4 Dental Partners.

"As the first private equity firm to innovate specialty DSOs, we attribute much of our success to being doctor-centric," said Thurston Group Managing Director Daniel Davis. "Bringing in Dr. Fender in a leadership role shows the deep respect we have for our valued doctor partners and their needs."

Dr. Fender says he will use his expanded reach to create opportunities for growth for doctors and their teams throughout Thurston Group's portfolio of companies.

"I know firsthand the power great relationships play in the success of any dental or dental specialty practice," said Dr. Fender. "By promoting a culture that puts people first, we create opportunities to succeed together."

Dr. Fender earned his dental degree in 1993 from the University of Georgia Dental School where he graduated as valedictorian. He received his degree in orthodontics from Vanderbilt University.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a Chicago-based private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, Arc Health, Options Medical Weight Loss and U.S. Orthopaedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com.

