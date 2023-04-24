|
Thyssenkrupp CEO Martina Merz Seeks To Step Down, Names Successor; Stock Dips
(RTTNews) - Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) were losing around 10 percent in German trading after the industrial engineering and steel company announced Monday that its Chief Executive Officer Martina Merz has asked for talks to end her mandate from the role in mutual agreement.
In accordance with the request, the Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board decided to enter into talks with her to terminate her Executive Board contract by mutual agreement.
The Committee further decided to propose to the Supervisory Board to appoint Miguel Ángel López Borrego as a member of the Executive Board, and Chief Executive Officer as successor of Merz with effect from June 1.
López Borrego is currently CEO of NORMA Group SE, and formerly CEO of Siemens Spain and Chairman of the Board of Siemens Gamesa Renewables, S.A.
In Germany, ThyssenKrupp shares were trading at 6.60 euros, down 9.64 percent.
