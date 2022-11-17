Thyssenkrupp FY Adj. EBIT Almost Triples

(RTTNews) - thyssenkrupp (TYEKF.PK) reported fiscal 2021/2022 net income of 1.1 billion euros compared to a loss of 115 million euros, prior year. Profit per share was 1.82 euros, compared to a loss of 0.18 euros. Adjusted EBIT almost tripled to 2.1 billion euros.

Fiscal year sales improved by 21 percent to 41.1 billion euros. Total order intake was 44.3 billion euros, 12 percent more than in the previous year.

For fiscal 2022/2023, thyssenkrupp expects adjusted EBIT to drop back to a figure in the mid to high three-digit million euro range. thyssenkrupp expects net income to at least break even. The company anticipates a significant reduction in sales in the present fiscal year.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose payment of a dividend of 0.15 euros per no-par share for fiscal 2021/2022.

