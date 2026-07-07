

EQS-Media / 07.07.2026 / 11:25 CET/CEST



thyssenkrupp nucera and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited Sign Strategic Collaboration to Advance Green Hydrogen Electrolysis in India

Strategic collaboration with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) for phased localization of alkaline water electrolyzer module fabrication in India

Collaboration combines BHEL’s engineering, manufacturing, and project execution capabilities with thyssenkrupp nucera’s proven electrolysis technology to jointly participate in tendering processes for green hydrogen projects in India

Partnership reinforces thyssenkrupp nucera’s long-term ambitions in India’s rapidly growing green hydrogen market

Mumbai / Dortmund, July 07, 2026 – thyssenkrupp nucera and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) have signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement for alkaline water electrolyzer manufacturing for green hydrogen projects in India. The partnership marks another decisive step in thyssenkrupp nucera’s strategy to strengthen its position in one of the world’s most important future green hydrogen markets. The agreement was signed at BHEL’s Corporate Office, New Delhi, India.

Under the agreement, thyssenkrupp nucera and BHEL will work together on the phased localization of alkaline electrolyzer module fabrication in India. The collaboration focuses on establishing local manufacturing capabilities, joint participating in tendering processes, and supporting green hydrogen project implementation in the Indian market.

“India is one of the most important growth markets for thyssenkrupp nucera,” says Kiran Joseph, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera India. “Scaling green hydrogen in India requires solutions that are reliable, scalable, and aligned with the country’s industrial ambitions. This collaboration with BHEL underlines our commitment to support the build-up of a robust green hydrogen market in India over the long term.”

BHEL is one of India’s leading state-owned engineering and manufacturing companies. With decades of experience across power generation, transmission, renewables, oil and gas, transportation, aerospace, and defense, the company has played a central role in building India’s industrial infrastructure. Its engineering prowess, extensive manufacturing network and centers of excellence across the country provide a strong foundation for this strategic collaboration.

For thyssenkrupp nucera, the collaboration further anchors the company’s technology and business interests in India. Building on its strong global track record and proven electrolysis technology, the company is well positioned to support the reliable deployment of green hydrogen projects across the country.

The collaboration with BHEL builds on a series of recent initiatives that underline thyssenkrupp nucera’s commitment to building the green hydrogen ecosystem in India. Earlier this year, the company launched a cooperation with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to support the development of green hydrogen and Power-to-X markets in India. Shortly thereafter, thyssenkrupp nucera was awarded a FEED study for a 260-megawatt green hydrogen project by Indian developer Juno Joule. Together, these steps reflect thyssenkrupp nucera’s clear ambition to play a leading role in shaping India’s emerging green hydrogen economy.

Photo:

The attached photo is free to use.

Caption: thyssenkrupp nucera and BHEL sign their Strategic Collaboration Agreement at BHEL's headquarters in New Delhi, India.

Copyright: BHEL



Media inquiries:

Dr. Marcel Kleifeld

Senior External Communications Manager

Phone: +49 231 22972 4361

Email: marcel.kleifeld@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com



Investor inquiries:

Dr. Hendrik Finger

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 231 229 724 347

Email: hendrik.finger@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com

About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com