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WKN DE: NCA000 / ISIN: DE000NCA0001

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05.11.2026 11:32:13

thyssenkrupp nucera Commissions Major Chlor-Alkali Plant for Kutch Chemical in India


EQS-Media / 05.11.2026 / 11:32 CET/CEST

thyssenkrupp nucera Commissions Major Chlor-Alkali Plant for Kutch Chemical in India

  • Large Chlor-Alkali project commissioned for Kutch Chemical Industries Limited, one of India's major integrated Chlor-Alkali and specialty chemicals companies
  • Annual production capacity of 220,000 metric tons of caustic soda
  • Kutch Chemical selected thyssenkrupp nucera's latest BM Generation 6+ technology for the project

Mumbai / Dortmund, November 05, 2026 – thyssenkrupp nucera has successfully commissioned a major Chlor-Alkali plant for Kutch Chemical Industries Limited in Padana, Gujarat, India. The plant has an annual production capacity of 220,000 metric tons of caustic soda (NaOH). With a production capacity of up to 675 metric tons per day of 100% NaOH, it is one of the largest single-train Chlor-Alkali plants in India. For this project, Kutch Chemical selected thyssenkrupp nucera's latest BM Generation 6+ technology.

The new plant will support Kutch Chemical's production activities and strengthen its supply to the domestic market. Kutch Chemical will use the caustic soda and chlorine produced at the facility for its own production processes as well as for sales in the Indian market.

thyssenkrupp nucera provided engineering services, proprietary technology and equipment, as well as support during start-up and commissioning. The facility deploys five electrolyzers based on thyssenkrupp nucera's BM Generation 6+ technology. Each electrolyzer can produce up to 135 metric tons per day of 100 percent NaOH, making it the highest-capacity single electrolyzer currently installed in India. The operation of the electrolyzers has successfully started.

“This project highlights the importance of efficient and reliable Chlor-Alkali technology for customers expanding their production capacities,” said Kiran Joseph, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera India. “By selecting our latest BM Generation 6+ technology, Kutch Chemical is building on a technology platform designed to further improve the efficiency and reliability of Chlor-Alkali production. We are proud to contribute to the successful realization of this important expansion project.”

Kutch Chemical Industries Limited, a company of the Goyal Group of Industries, is an Indian manufacturer and exporter of specialty and bulk chemicals. The company operates an integrated chemical complex in Gujarat with activities in chlorination, nitration, and dye intermediate products. The cooperation between Kutch Chemical and thyssenkrupp nucera began in 2017. Since the implementation of the initial Chlor-Alkali plant, thyssenkrupp nucera has supported the progressive expansion of the facility in line with the customer's growth plans.

“thyssenkrupp nucera combines proven Chlor-Alkali technology with extensive project execution expertise, making the company a trusted partner for our expansion plans,” said Jai Prakash Goyal, Whole-time Director at Kutch Chemical India. “The successful commissioning of this plant is an important step for Kutch Chemical and supports our continued growth in the Indian market. We are pleased to build on our longstanding cooperation.”

 

Media Inquiries:  
Dr. Marcel Kleifeld
Senior External Communications Manager 
Phone: +49 231 22972 4361
Email: marcel.kleifeld@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com


Investor inquiries:
Dr. Hendrik Finger 
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 231 229 724 347
Email: hendrik.finger@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
 

About thyssenkrupp nucera:  
thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 

www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
Key word(s): Enterprise

05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
Freie-Vogel-Str. 385 a
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231-22972-7100
E-mail: info@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
ISIN: DE000NCA0001
WKN: NCA000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 549300T0K3CI2C25SC77
EQS News ID: 2429114

 
End of News EQS Media

2429114  05.11.2026 CET/CEST

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