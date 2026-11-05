thyssenkrupp nucera Aktie
WKN DE: NCA000 / ISIN: DE000NCA0001
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05.11.2026 11:32:13
thyssenkrupp nucera Commissions Major Chlor-Alkali Plant for Kutch Chemical in India
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thyssenkrupp nucera Commissions Major Chlor-Alkali Plant for Kutch Chemical in India
Mumbai / Dortmund, November 05, 2026 – thyssenkrupp nucera has successfully commissioned a major Chlor-Alkali plant for Kutch Chemical Industries Limited in Padana, Gujarat, India. The plant has an annual production capacity of 220,000 metric tons of caustic soda (NaOH). With a production capacity of up to 675 metric tons per day of 100% NaOH, it is one of the largest single-train Chlor-Alkali plants in India. For this project, Kutch Chemical selected thyssenkrupp nucera's latest BM Generation 6+ technology.
The new plant will support Kutch Chemical's production activities and strengthen its supply to the domestic market. Kutch Chemical will use the caustic soda and chlorine produced at the facility for its own production processes as well as for sales in the Indian market.
thyssenkrupp nucera provided engineering services, proprietary technology and equipment, as well as support during start-up and commissioning. The facility deploys five electrolyzers based on thyssenkrupp nucera's BM Generation 6+ technology. Each electrolyzer can produce up to 135 metric tons per day of 100 percent NaOH, making it the highest-capacity single electrolyzer currently installed in India. The operation of the electrolyzers has successfully started.
“This project highlights the importance of efficient and reliable Chlor-Alkali technology for customers expanding their production capacities,” said Kiran Joseph, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera India. “By selecting our latest BM Generation 6+ technology, Kutch Chemical is building on a technology platform designed to further improve the efficiency and reliability of Chlor-Alkali production. We are proud to contribute to the successful realization of this important expansion project.”
Kutch Chemical Industries Limited, a company of the Goyal Group of Industries, is an Indian manufacturer and exporter of specialty and bulk chemicals. The company operates an integrated chemical complex in Gujarat with activities in chlorination, nitration, and dye intermediate products. The cooperation between Kutch Chemical and thyssenkrupp nucera began in 2017. Since the implementation of the initial Chlor-Alkali plant, thyssenkrupp nucera has supported the progressive expansion of the facility in line with the customer's growth plans.
“thyssenkrupp nucera combines proven Chlor-Alkali technology with extensive project execution expertise, making the company a trusted partner for our expansion plans,” said Jai Prakash Goyal, Whole-time Director at Kutch Chemical India. “The successful commissioning of this plant is an important step for Kutch Chemical and supports our continued growth in the Indian market. We are pleased to build on our longstanding cooperation.”
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End of Media Release
Issuer: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
Key word(s): Enterprise
05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
|Freie-Vogel-Str. 385 a
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231-22972-7100
|E-mail:
|info@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
|ISIN:
|DE000NCA0001
|WKN:
|NCA000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|549300T0K3CI2C25SC77
|EQS News ID:
|2429114
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2429114 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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