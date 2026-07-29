

EQS-Media / 29.07.2026 / 10:56 CET/CEST



thyssenkrupp nucera Hands Over State-of-the-Art Chlor-Alkali Plant to Chlorum Solutions in Pameira, Brazil

New Palmeira site strengthens modern chlor-alkali production in southern Brazil

Close collaboration between Chlorum Solutions and thyssenkrupp nucera during commissioning ensures smooth ramp-up of the chlor-alkali electrolysis plant

Installation of a modular designed chlor-alkali electrolysis plant with a total production capacity of more than 15,000 tons of chlorine per year

Advanced BM2.7 single-element technology enables significant energy savings and high energy efficiency

Second Chlorum Solutions chlor-alkali plant commissioned by thyssenkrupp nucera in 2026, following the Minas Gerais facility completed in February

Milano / Dortmund, July 29, 2026 – thyssenkrupp nucera has successfully handed over a new chlor-alkali electrolysis plant to Chlorum Solutions at its site in Palmeira, Brazil. The facility has now been successfully commissioned and is fully operational. The commissioning phase was completed through strong collaboration between thyssenkrupp nucera’s global project teams and Chlorum Solutions local organization.

The proven skid mounted plant concept, the experience of the commissioning teams and close coordination among the partners ensured that project execution and operational readiness progressed in line with expectations. “Projects such as the one by Chlorum Solutions in Palmeira underscore thyssenkrupp nucera’s decades of experience in chlor-alkali technology and its ability to support customers across all project phases – from engineering to commissioning”, says Dr. Gerhard Henßen, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera Italy.

The project in Palmeira comprises the delivery of thyssenkrupp nucera’s well proven and highly efficient chlor-alkali technology as part of an engineering and procurement scope. Chlorum Solutions ordered a skid-mounted plant with BM2.7 electrolysis technology from the supplier of world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The BM2.7 zero-gap membrane electrolysis system is characterized by low energy consumption and high energy efficiency, enabled by an increased usable membrane area combined with a full zero-gap-design.

Chlorum Solutions specializes in the construction and operation of small-scale chlorine plants for the production of soda, hydrochloric acid and hypochlorite. To specifically address the needs of smaller-scale chlorine producers, skid-mounted chlorine plants of thyssenkrupp nucera consist of standardized, pre-assembled modules for all process units installed on steel skids, which come in a standard container size for ease of transportation. The modular concept significantly reduces construction costs and enables fast, simple and cost-effective assembly.

Chlorum Solutions is recognized for its focus on environmentally friendly solutions for chlorine supply. Consequently, thyssenkrupp nucera met stringent requirements related to environmental sustainability, energy savings and high energy efficiency, as well as the use of renewable energy. As a result, the chlor-alkali electrolysis plant is powered entirely by electricity from renewable energy sources.

“The project underlines the importance of reliable and robust technology, experienced execution partners, and strong collaboration to meet the chemical industry’s operational, safety and environmental requirements, says Jonathan Franklin, Global CEO of Chlorum Solutions. “The facility was specifically designed and built to address regional demand for key industrial chemicals.” With the new facility in Palmeira, Chlorum Solutions continues to invest in innovative and sustainable chlor-alkali production to serve regional demand in Brazil.

The chlor-alkali electrolysis plant provides a production capacity of more than 15,000 tons of chlorine per year. It marks an important milestone for Chlorum Solutions as the company is expanding its production footprint in the region. It also reflects the companies’ close cooperation during project execution and start-up.

Earlier this year, in February, Chlorum Solutions commissioned another chlor-alkali plant from thyssenkrupp nucera. Both were engineered and executed in parallel. The skid-mounted chlor-alkali electrolysis plant, featuring BM2.7 single-cell membrane electrolysis (zero-gap design) technology, was constructed in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It also has a production capacity of more than 15,000 tons of chlorine per year.

Media inquiries:

thyssenkrupp nucera

Rita Syre

Senior Media Relations and Financial Relations Manager

Phone: +49 174 161 86 24

Mail: rita.syre@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com

Investor inquiries:

thyssenkrupp nucera

Dr. Hendrik Finger

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 231 229 724 347

Email: hendrik.finger@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com

About Chlorum Solutions:

Chlorum Solutions offers an alternative approach to the supply chain of the chlor-alkali industry. Using a decentralized model of smaller-scale plants located near or onsite its customers, the company breaks from the chemical industry’s traditional economies-of-scale paradigm by reducing or eliminating the need for transportation. Chlorum brings innovation for this industry by its strong focus on ESG, particularly investing in projects where it can create a positive environmental impact. Chlorum has been a carbon neutral company since 2020, offsetting the minimal CO 2 emissions it generates. Chlorum has chlor-alkali plants operating in Brazil and Uruguay.

About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com

