thyssenkrupp nucera Aktie
WKN DE: NCA000 / ISIN: DE000NCA0001
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18.03.2026 15:34:02
thyssenkrupp nucera Supplies Electrolyzers for Moeve to Build Southern Europe’s Largest Green Hydrogen Project
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thyssenkrupp nucera Supplies Electrolyzers for Moeve to Build Southern Europe’s Largest Green Hydrogen Project
Madrid / Dortmund, March 18, 2026 – thyssenkrupp nucera and Moeve have signed an engineering, procurement, fabrication and supply contract for thyssenkrupp nucera to provide its equipment for 300 megawatts (MW) of its alkaline water electrolysis technology. The agreement marks another step in the cooperation between the two companies as Moeve moves forward with its Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley project at the La Rábida Energy Park in Huelva, Spain. Under the contract, thyssenkrupp nucera will supply 15 standardized 20-MW electrolyzer units for the first phase of the project, known as Onuba, the largest green hydrogen plant in Southern Europe. Moeve announced its final investment decision (FID) in early March, marking a crucial milestone for the project’s rollout.
“The Iberian Peninsula represents one of Europe’s greatest opportunities for large-scale green hydrogen production. Onuba shows that when the fundamentals are right, major green hydrogen projects can advance and reach FID, even in volatile markets. With our experience and our alkaline water electrolysis technology, designed for industrial-scale applications, we are well positioned to support Moeve on their path toward gigawatt-scale hydrogen production,” said Dr. Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera.
“Moeve is building one of Europe's largest green hydrogen projects for the supply of renewable fuels, establishing together with partners a strategic clean energy hub in southern Spain to strengthen Europe’s energy and industrial resilience. By partnering with thyssenkrupp nucera, we pair electrolysis technology experience with Moeve’s capability to develop and integrate complex projects at scale,” said Maarten Wetselaar, CEO of Moeve.
At 300 MW, Onuba will have the capacity to produce around 45,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year, reducing CO2 emissions by around 250,000 tons annually. The project represents the first phase of Moeve’s Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley, a broader plan to build a scalable hydrogen value chain rooted in southern Spain, where abundant solar and wind resources make it one of Europe’s most competitive locations to produce green hydrogen. Strategic port infrastructure and established transport corridors will link supply from the region to industrial demand across northern Europe, accelerating decarbonization throughout the continent.
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End of Media Release
Issuer: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
Key word(s): Enterprise
18.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
|Freie-Vogel-Str. 385 a
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231-22972-7100
|E-mail:
|info@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
|ISIN:
|DE000NCA0001
|WKN:
|NCA000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2293792
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2293792 18.03.2026 CET/CEST
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