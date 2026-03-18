

EQS-Media / 18.03.2026 / 15:34 CET/CEST



thyssenkrupp nucera Supplies Electrolyzers for Moeve to Build Southern Europe’s Largest Green Hydrogen Project

300-MW engineering, procurement, fabrication and supply contract for thyssenkrupp nucera’s alkaline water electrolysis technology

Onuba, the first phase of Moeve’s Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley in Huelva, Spain, will have a nominal production capacity of around 45,000 tons of green hydrogen per year

Moeve announced its final investment decision (FID) for Onuba in early March 2026

Madrid / Dortmund, March 18, 2026 – thyssenkrupp nucera and Moeve have signed an engineering, procurement, fabrication and supply contract for thyssenkrupp nucera to provide its equipment for 300 megawatts (MW) of its alkaline water electrolysis technology. The agreement marks another step in the cooperation between the two companies as Moeve moves forward with its Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley project at the La Rábida Energy Park in Huelva, Spain. Under the contract, thyssenkrupp nucera will supply 15 standardized 20-MW electrolyzer units for the first phase of the project, known as Onuba, the largest green hydrogen plant in Southern Europe. Moeve announced its final investment decision (FID) in early March, marking a crucial milestone for the project’s rollout.

“The Iberian Peninsula represents one of Europe’s greatest opportunities for large-scale green hydrogen production. Onuba shows that when the fundamentals are right, major green hydrogen projects can advance and reach FID, even in volatile markets. With our experience and our alkaline water electrolysis technology, designed for industrial-scale applications, we are well positioned to support Moeve on their path toward gigawatt-scale hydrogen production,” said Dr. Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera.

“Moeve is building one of Europe's largest green hydrogen projects for the supply of renewable fuels, establishing together with partners a strategic clean energy hub in southern Spain to strengthen Europe’s energy and industrial resilience. By partnering with thyssenkrupp nucera, we pair electrolysis technology experience with Moeve’s capability to develop and integrate complex projects at scale,” said Maarten Wetselaar, CEO of Moeve.

At 300 MW, Onuba will have the capacity to produce around 45,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year, reducing CO2 emissions by around 250,000 tons annually. The project represents the first phase of Moeve’s Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley, a broader plan to build a scalable hydrogen value chain rooted in southern Spain, where abundant solar and wind resources make it one of Europe’s most competitive locations to produce green hydrogen. Strategic port infrastructure and established transport corridors will link supply from the region to industrial demand across northern Europe, accelerating decarbonization throughout the continent.

Media inquiries:

Moeve

Communications

Phone: +34 91 337 60 00

E-Mail: medios@moeveglobal.com



thyssenkrupp nucera

Dr. Marcel Kleifeld

Senior External Communications Manager

Phone: +49 231 22972 4361

Email: marcel.kleifeld@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com





Investor inquiries:

thyssenkrupp nucera:

Dr. Hendrik Finger

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 231 229 724 347

Email: hendrik.finger@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com

About Moeve:

Moeve is a global company comprising over 11,000 employees, committed to sustainable energy and mobility, with the ambition to drive Europe’s energy transition and accelerate decarbonisation both within the company and for its customers. After leading the energy sector as Cepsa for more than 90 years, the company launched its new brand, Moeve, in 2024. This new identity reflects the acceleration of its transformation to lead in the production of sustainable energy powered by green molecules, including green hydrogen and second-generation biofuels, as well as sustainable chemical products. It is also developing an extensive network of ultrafast electric chargers in Spain and Portugal to boost sustainable mobility. Through its 2030 Positive Motion strategic plan, Moeve is working to transform mobility and energy to create a better world, ensuring today’s energy supply while focusing on sustainable energy solutions for the future.

About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com