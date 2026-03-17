

EQS-Media / 17.03.2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST



thyssenkrupp nucera to Conduct FEED Study for 260 MW Green Hydrogen Project in India

thyssenkrupp nucera has been awarded a Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) study for a 260 megawatts green hydrogen project in India

The electrolysis specialist will develop a concept for the seamless integration of Alkaline Water Electrolysis into the plant infrastructure of the Indian-based company Juno Joule Green Energy Private Limited

Both partners will explore next steps, including potential Engineering, Procurement, and Fabrication (EPF), with a Final Investment Decision (FID) targeted in FY 26/27.

Mumbai / Dortmund, March 17, 2026 – thyssenkrupp nucera is expanding its role in the global hydrogen economy with a new Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study for a large-scale project in India. thyssenkrupp nucera, a globally leading provider of high-efficiency electrolysis technologies, has signed the FEED contract with Indian company Juno Joule. The planned electrolysis plant will have an installed capacity of 260 megawatts.

Juno Joule and SELECT Energy GmbH are developing a green ammonia plant in India. The planned complex will include integrated facilities to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia, with RFNBO compliant ammonia primarily intended for export to Europe. The project will be designed to produce green ammonia, which can be used across a range of industries. thyssenkrupp nucera will use this FEED study to design an integration concept of Alkaline Water Electrolysis into the plant. Thanks to the region’s access to renewable energy resources, the project will utilize renewable power, sourced from a combination of solar, wind, and hydropower.

“This is the first Indian green hydrogen project in our portfolio. Securing this contract marks an important milestone in our mission to accelerate India’s transition to a green hydrogen economy,” said Dr. Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera. “The collaboration with Juno Joule reflects thyssenkrupp nucera’s strong strategic drive to advance green hydrogen in India. At the same time, India’s exceptional renewable potential provides the ideal conditions for such a project.”

Following the FEED phase, thyssenkrupp nucera will continue developing the project in close collaboration with Juno Joule, with the aim of concluding an Engineering, Procurement, and Fabrication (EPF) contract in the next project phase. The execution of the project remains subject to a Final Investment Decision (FID), anticipated in FY 26/27.

“The selection of thyssenkrupp nucera for the FEED of the 260 MW green hydrogen facility in Phase 1 marks a key milestone in the technical development of the project. thyssenkrupp nucera’s extensive experience in engineering large-scale alkaline electrolysis systems will ensure the project is developed to the highest international standards of efficiency, reliability, and bankability,” said Nagasharath Rayapati, CEO, Juno Joule.

thyssenkrupp nucera’s commitment is reflected in several steps the company has recently taken in India, including a new collaboration launched just a few weeks ago. In February, thyssenkrupp nucera had entered into a hydrogen-based partnership in India. The electrolysis specialist and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH started their cooperation to accelerate the development of green hydrogen and Power-to-X markets in India. The partnership brings together international development cooperation and private-sector technological expertise to unlock opportunities along the country’s hydrogen value chain.

Media inquiries:

Dr. Marcel Kleifeld

Senior External Communications Manager

Phone: +49 231 22972 4361

Email: marcel.kleifeld@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com



Investor inquiries:

Dr. Hendrik Finger

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 231 229 724 347

Email: hendrik.finger@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com



About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com