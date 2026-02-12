Thyssenkrupp Q1 Adj. EBIT Rises; Confirms FY Forecast

(RTTNews) - Thyssenkrupp (TYEKF.PK) posted a first quarter net loss of 334 million euros compared to a loss of 33 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.57 euros compared to a loss of 0.08 euros. The company noted that the negative result is mainly attributable to the restructuring expenses for the Steel Europe segment of 401 million euros. Also, impairment losses in connection with the planned sale of the core business of Automation Engineering had a negative effect on results. Adjusted EBIT improved 10 percent to 211 million euros.

First quarter Group sales were 7.2 billion euros, compared to 7.8 billion euros, last year, reflecting the persistently weak market environment. Order intake was 7.7 billion euros, compared to 12.5 billion euros. The company noted that during the prior-year period, two larger new construction contracts had been recorded at Marine Systems.

CEO Miguel López said: "The first quarter has shown again: Step by step we are strengthening our competitiveness while driving the Group's transformation with determination."

Thyssenkrupp confirmed the group forecast for fiscal 2025/2026. The company said it will continue to focus on ACES 2030 future model.

At last close on XETRA, ThyssenKrupp shares were trading at 12.28 euros, up 4.38%.

