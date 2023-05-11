ThyssenKrupp Slips To Loss In Q2, Orders Down; Confirms Weak FY23 View

(RTTNews) - ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK), a German industrial engineering and steel company, reported Thursday that its second-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was 223 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 565 million euros. Loss per share came to 0.36 euro, compared to prior year's profit of 0.91 euro.

The net loss reflects impairment losses of just under 350 million euros at Steel Europe. The adjusted EBIT was 205 million euros, below the prior-year level of 802 million euros.

Group sales declined 5 percent to 10.11 billion euros from prior year's 10.60 billion euros.

Order intake totaled 10.19 billion euros, 25 percent lower than 13.6 billion euros a year earlier.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect net income to decrease but at least break even, and adjusted EBIT to be a figure in the mid to high three-digit million euro range, compared to last year's 2.1 billion euros.

