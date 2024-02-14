Thyssenkrupp Slips To Q1 Loss; Cuts FY24 Earnings, Sales View, Backs Adj. EBIT Outlook

(RTTNews) - ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK), a German industrial engineering and steel company, reported Wednesday a net loss in its first quarter, compared to prior year's profit as sales and order intake were lower as expected due to market effects.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company now expects net income to increase to around break-even, while previous estimate was to increase to a positive figure in the low to mid three-digit million euro range.

Further, due to volume reductions at Steel Europe and Materials Services, thyssenkrupp now expects sales to be at the prior-year level. It had previously assumed a slight increase.

Meanwhile, thyssenkrupp continues to anticipate that adjusted EBIT will rise to a figure in the high three-digit million euro range, compared to prior year's 703 million euros.

The company aims to achieve an adjusted EBIT margin of 4 to 6 percent for the group.

For the first quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders was 314 million euros, compared to profit of 75 million euros last year. Loss per share was 0.50 euro, compared to earnings per share of 0.12 euro a year ago.

Adjusted EBIT was 84 million euros, down from 168 million euros last year, attributable to the reduced earnings contributions from Steel Europe due to lower sales, and, as expected, the declining earnings of the individual Decarbon Technologies businesses.

Sales amounted to 8.18 billion euros, down 9 percent from last year's 9.02 billion euros.

At 7.97 billion euros, order intake was down 13 percent from last year's 9.18 billion euros, mainly due to economic effects with price and demand-induced declines at Materials Services and Steel Europe.

