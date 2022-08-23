|
23.08.2022 17:14:00
TI CEO Rich Templeton to speak at Citi investor conference
DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rich Templeton will speak at the Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m. Eastern time. Templeton will field questions from analysts and investors, as well as discuss TI's business outlook and its strategy to address key markets for its analog and embedded processing technologies and how these capabilities position the company for growth.
The audio webcast for the conference can be accessed live through the Investor Relations section (www.ti.com/ir) of TI's website. An archived replay will be available on the website after his remarks.
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.
TXN-G
