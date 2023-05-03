03.05.2023 08:33:37

TI Fluid Systems Plc Q1 Revenue Up 15.2%; FY Outlook Remains Unchanged

(RTTNews) - TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) reported first-quarter Group revenue of 869.8 million euros, an increase of 15.2% from a year ago at actual exchange rates. At constant currency, revenue grew 14.9%. Light vehicle production or LVP volumes increased by 5.7% in the quarter.

Hans Dieltjens, CEO and President, said: "2023 has got off to a promising start with strong revenue growth, revenue outperformance across the business, good progress on inflationary recoveries and positive performance on BEV bookings, particularly with local Chinese OEMs, a specific area of focus for the Group."

The Group said its outlook for the year remains unchanged, with constant currency revenue growth outperformance compared to LVP growth, adjusted EBIT margins to expand above 6%, and adjusted free cash flow to be approximately 30% of adjusted EBITDA.

The Group expects LVP to grow modestly in 2023 compared to last year, reiterating its guidance of approximately 83 million units.

