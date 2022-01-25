TI reports Q4 2021 and 2021 financial results and shareholder returns

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today reported fourth quarter revenue of $4.83 billion, net income of $2.14 billion and earnings per share of $2.27. Earnings per share included a 4-cent net cost that was not in the company's original guidance.

Regarding the company's performance and returns to shareholders, Rich Templeton, TI's chairman, president and CEO, made the following comments:

"Revenue increased 19% from the same quarter a year ago driven by strong demand in industrial and automotive markets. Analog revenue grew 20% and Embedded Processing grew 6% from the year-ago quarter.

"Our cash flow from operations of $8.8 billion for the year again underscored the strength of our business model. Free cash flow for the year was $6.3 billion and 34% of revenue. This reflects the quality of our product portfolio, as well as the efficiency of our manufacturing strategy, including the benefit of 300-millimeter production.

"We returned $4.4 billion to owners in 2021 through dividends and stock repurchases. For the year, our dividend represented 62% of free cash flow, underscoring its sustainability. Together, our dividends and stock repurchases reflect our continued commitment to return all free cash flow to our owners.

"TI's first quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $4.50 billion to $4.90 billion and earnings per share between $2.01 and $2.29 . We expect our 2022 annual operating tax rate to be about 14%."

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Earnings summary

Amounts are in millions of dollars, except per-share amounts.



Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Change Revenue $ 4,832

$ 4,076

19% Operating profit $ 2,503

$ 1,813

38% Net income $ 2,138

$ 1,688

27% Earnings per share $ 2.27

$ 1.80

26%

Cash generation

Amounts are in millions of dollars.







Trailing 12 Months

Q4 2021

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Change Cash flow from operations $ 2,357

$ 8,756

$ 6,139

43% Capital expenditures $ 1,282

$ 2,462

$ 649

279% Free cash flow $ 1,075

$ 6,294

$ 5,490

15% Free cash flow % of revenue



34.3%

38.0%





Cash return

Amounts are in millions of dollars.







Trailing 12 Months

Q4 2021

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Change Dividends paid $ 1,062

$ 3,886

$ 3,426

13% Stock repurchases $ 142

$ 527

$ 2,553

(79)% Total cash returned $ 1,204

$ 4,413

$ 5,979

(26)%

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

For Three Months Ended December 31,

For Years Ended December 31, (In millions, except per-share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue

$ 4,832

$ 4,076

$ 18,344

$ 14,461 Cost of revenue (COR)

1,482

1,430

5,968

5,192 Gross profit

3,350

2,646

12,376

9,269 Research and development (R&D)

389

388

1,554

1,530 Selling, general and administrative (SG&A)

404

398

1,666

1,623 Acquisition charges

—

47

142

198 Restructuring charges/other

54

—

54

24 Operating profit

2,503

1,813

8,960

5,894 Other income (expense), net (OI&E)

9

162

143

313 Interest and debt expense

49

48

184

190 Income before income taxes

2,463

1,927

8,919

6,017 Provision for income taxes

325

239

1,150

422 Net income

$ 2,138

$ 1,688

$ 7,769

$ 5,595

















Diluted earnings per common share

$ 2.27

$ 1.80

$ 8.26

$ 5.97

















Average shares outstanding:















Basic

924

919

923

921 Diluted

936

932

936

933

















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 1.15

$ 1.02

$ 4.21

$ 3.72



















Supplemental Information









Our annual operating tax rate, which does not include discrete tax items, was 14% in both periods.

















Provision for income taxes is based on the following:

























Operating taxes (calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate)

$ 346

$ 272

$ 1,280

$ 833 Discrete tax items

(21)

(33)

(130)

(411) Provision for income taxes (effective taxes)

$ 325

$ 239

$ 1,150

$ 422

















A portion of net income is allocated to unvested restricted stock units (RSUs) on which we pay dividend equivalents. Diluted EPS is calculated using the following:

















Net income

$ 2,138

$ 1,688

$ 7,769

$ 5,595 Income allocated to RSUs

(9)

(8)

(33)

(27) Income allocated to common stock for diluted EPS

$ 2,129

$ 1,680

$ 7,736

$ 5,568

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, (In millions, except par value)

2021

2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,631

$ 3,107 Short-term investments

5,108

3,461 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of ($8) and ($11)

1,701

1,414 Raw materials

245

180 Work in process

1,067

964 Finished goods

598

811 Inventories

1,910

1,955 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

335

302 Total current assets

13,685

10,239 Property, plant and equipment at cost

7,858

5,781 Accumulated depreciation

(2,717)

(2,512) Property, plant and equipment

5,141

3,269 Goodwill

4,362

4,362 Deferred tax assets

263

343 Capitalized software licenses

85

122 Overfunded retirement plans

392

246 Other long-term assets

748

770 Total assets

$ 24,676

$ 19,351









Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Current portion of long-term debt

$ 500

$ 550 Accounts payable

653

415 Accrued compensation

775

767 Income taxes payable

121

134 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

520

524 Total current liabilities

2,569

2,390 Long-term debt

7,241

6,248 Underfunded retirement plans

79

131 Deferred tax liabilities

87

90 Other long-term liabilities

1,367

1,305 Total liabilities

11,343

10,164 Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $25 par value. Shares authorized – 10; none issued

—

— Common stock, $1 par value. Shares authorized – 2,400; shares issued – 1,741

1,741

1,741 Paid-in capital

2,630

2,333 Retained earnings

45,919

42,051 Treasury common stock at cost







Shares: 2021 – 817; 2020 – 821

(36,800)

(36,578) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (AOCI)

(157)

(360) Total stockholders' equity

13,333

9,187 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 24,676

$ 19,351

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For Three Months Ended December 31,

For Years Ended December 31, (In millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities















Net income

$ 2,138

$ 1,688

$ 7,769

$ 5,595 Adjustments to net income:















Depreciation

200

180

755

733 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

—

47

142

198 Amortization of capitalized software

13

16

57

61 Stock compensation

50

42

230

224 Gains on sales of assets

(50)

(1)

(57)

(4) Deferred taxes

(4)

(22)

15

(137) Increase (decrease) from changes in:















Accounts receivable

(48)

(22)

(287)

(340) Inventories

(47)

117

45

46 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(42)

(79)

57

(79) Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(54)

3

33

63 Accrued compensation

110

111

7

63 Income taxes payable

34

135

(20)

(181) Changes in funded status of retirement plans

14

(25)

62

(9) Other

43

(65)

(52)

(94) Cash flows from operating activities

2,357

2,125

8,756

6,139

















Cash flows from investing activities















Capital expenditures

(1,282)

(212)

(2,462)

(649) Proceeds from asset sales

68

1

75

4 Purchases of short-term investments

(3,697)

(2,351)

(10,124)

(5,786) Proceeds from short-term investments

2,708

1,587

8,478

5,545 Other

(26)

(21)

(62)

(36) Cash flows from investing activities

(2,229)

(996)

(4,095)

(922)

















Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

—

—

1,495

1,498 Repayment of debt

—

—

(550)

(500) Dividends paid

(1,062)

(937)

(3,886)

(3,426) Stock repurchases

(142)

(15)

(527)

(2,553) Proceeds from common stock transactions

52

114

377

470 Other

(8)

(6)

(46)

(36) Cash flows from financing activities

(1,160)

(844)

(3,137)

(4,547)

















Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(1,032)

285

1,524

670 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

5,663

2,822

3,107

2,437 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 4,631

$ 3,107

$ 4,631

$ 3,107

Quarterly segment results

Amounts are in millions of dollars.



Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Change Analog:









Revenue $ 3,758

$ 3,127

20% Operating profit $ 2,098

$ 1,514

39% Embedded Processing:









Revenue $ 764

$ 720

6% Operating profit $ 293

$ 249

18% Other:









Revenue $ 310

$ 229

35% Operating profit* $ 112

$ 50

124%



* Includes acquisition charges and restructuring charges/other.

Annual segment results

Amounts are in millions of dollars.



2021

2020

Change Analog:









Revenue $ 14,050

$ 10,886

29% Operating profit $ 7,393

$ 4,912

51% Embedded Processing:









Revenue $ 3,049

$ 2,570

19% Operating profit $ 1,174

$ 743

58% Other:









Revenue $ 1,245

$ 1,005

24% Operating profit* $ 393

$ 239

64%



* Includes acquisition charges and restructuring charges/other.

Non-GAAP financial information

This release includes references to free cash flow and ratios based on that measure. These are financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow was calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flows from operating activities (also referred to as cash flow from operations).

We believe that free cash flow and the associated ratios provide insight into our liquidity, our cash-generating capability and the amount of cash potentially available to return to shareholders, as well as insight into our financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are supplemental to the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the table below.

Amounts are in millions of dollars.



For Years Ended December 31,





2021

2020

Change Cash flow from operations (GAAP) $ 8,756

$ 6,139

43% Capital expenditures

(2,462)



(649)



Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 6,294

$ 5,490

15%















Revenue $ 18,344

$ 14,461



















Cash flow from operations as a percentage of revenue (GAAP)

47.7%



42.5%



Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue (non-GAAP)

34.3%



38.0%





This release also includes references to an annual operating tax rate, a non-GAAP term we use to describe the estimated annual effective tax rate, a GAAP measure that by definition does not include discrete tax items. We believe the term annual operating tax rate helps differentiate from the effective tax rate, which includes discrete tax items.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as TI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe TI's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

We urge you to carefully consider the following important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of TI or our management:

The duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, government and other third-party responses to it and the consequences for the global economy, including to our business and the businesses of our suppliers, customers and distributors;

Economic, social and political conditions, and natural events in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate, including global trade policies;

Market demand for semiconductors, particularly in the industrial and automotive markets, and customer demand that differs from forecasts;

Our ability to compete in products and prices in an intensely competitive industry;

Evolving cybersecurity and other threats relating to our information technology systems or those of our customers or suppliers;

Our ability to successfully implement and realize opportunities from strategic, business and organizational changes, or our ability to realize our expectations regarding the amount and timing of associated restructuring charges and cost savings;

Our ability to develop, manufacture and market innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment, and our timely implementation of new manufacturing technologies and installation of manufacturing equipment;

Availability and cost of raw materials, utilities, manufacturing equipment, third-party manufacturing services and manufacturing technology;

Product liability, warranty or other claims relating to our products, manufacturing, delivery, services, design or communications, or recalls by our customers for a product containing one of our parts;

Compliance with or changes in the complex laws, rules and regulations to which we are or may become subject, or actions of enforcement authorities, that restrict our ability to operate our business or subject us to fines, penalties or other legal liability;

Changes in tax law and accounting standards that impact the tax rate applicable to us, the jurisdictions in which profits are determined to be earned and taxed, adverse resolution of tax audits, increases in tariff rates, and the ability to realize deferred tax assets;

A loss suffered by one of our customers or distributors with respect to TI-consigned inventory;

Financial difficulties of our distributors or semiconductor distributors' promotion of competing product lines to our detriment; or disputes with current or former distributors;

Losses or curtailments of purchases from key customers or the timing and amount of distributor and other customer inventory adjustments;

Our ability to maintain or improve profit margins, including our ability to utilize our manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover our fixed operating costs, in an intensely competitive and cyclical industry and changing regulatory environment;

Our ability to maintain and enforce a strong intellectual property portfolio and maintain freedom of operation in all jurisdictions where we conduct business; or our exposure to infringement claims;

Instability in the global credit and financial markets;

Increases in health care and pension benefit costs;

Our ability to recruit and retain skilled personnel, and effectively manage key employee succession; and

Impairments of our non-financial assets.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the Risk factors discussion in Item 1A of TI's most recent Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. If we do update any forward-looking statement, you should not infer that we will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statement.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com .

TXN-G

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ti-reports-q4-2021-and-2021-financial-results-and-shareholder-returns-301467996.html

