|
25.01.2023 17:20:00
TI to webcast capital management review
DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will webcast the company's capital management review on Thursday, February 2, at 10 a.m. Central time.
During the webcast, Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Dave Pahl, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will share TI's strategy to maximize long-term growth of free cash flow per share. They will also review TI's 2022 performance against its stated capital management metrics and discuss management's expectations for performance in the years ahead.
You can access the webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ti.com/ir. An archived copy of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes.
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.
TXN-G
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ti-to-webcast-capital-management-review-301730588.html
SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Texas Instruments Inc. (TI)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Texas Instruments Inc. (TI)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Texas Instruments Inc. (TI)
|159,78
|-0,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeuer Input von der Berichtssaison: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen-- ATX und DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Börsen in Honkong und Japan zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie ab. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Ende freundlich. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag grün. In Japan und Hongkong waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen auszumachen, in Festlandchina wurde feiertagsbedingt weiterhin nicht gehandelt.