TI unifies fragmented IoT ecosystems with Matter-enabled wireless MCU software

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enabling smarter connections to the world around us, Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today introduced new Matter-enabled software development kits for Wi-Fi and Thread SimpleLink™ wireless microcontrollers (MCUs) that will streamline adoption of the Matter protocol in Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The software builds on TI's close involvement with the Connectivity Standards Alliance and innovation in the 2.4-GHz connectivity space.

Engineers can use the new software and wireless MCUs such as the CC3235SF and CC2652R7 to create ultra-low-power and secure, battery-powered smart home and industrial automation IoT applications that seamlessly connect with devices across proprietary ecosystems. Learn more about making connections simpler, more secure and scalable with the foundation for connected things in home and building automation applications at www.ti.com/matter.

"In a matter of weeks, we're quickly seeing alliance members building on the new capabilities of Matter and bringing innovation to the ecosystem, in this case a streamlined approach for MCUs and IoT applications over Wi-Fi and Thread," said Chris LaPre, Head of Technology at the Connectivity Standards Alliance. "TI's new wireless MCUs for IoT applications will help designers seamlessly and securely connect with interoperable Matter devices."

TI will demonstrate the Matter protocol's ability to enable smarter EV charging management at home in booth 157, Hall C4 at electronica in Munich, Germany, November 15-18. Visit ti.com/electronica for more information.

"As a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technology, we are pleased to be a part of the alliance to drive Matter forward in the HVAC business. At Grundfos, we strongly believe that collaboration will be key to reaching our innovation and sustainability goals," said Anders Johanson, SVP and Head of Group Technology & Innovation, Grundfos Holding A/S. "Our collaboration with TI to bring low-power, Matter-enabled radio solutions to the market will play an important role in delivering comfort to our end users and reducing energy consumption in HVAC systems – helping reduce carbon emissions"

What is the Matter protocol?

Matter is a royalty-free connectivity protocol developed by the alliance, formerly the Zigbee Alliance. Matter runs on Thread and Wi-Fi network layers and uses Bluetooth® Low Energy for commissioning, allowing devices from different ecosystems to communicate, even if they are manufactured by different brands. By providing a unified application layer based on proven technologies, manufacturers can leverage this open-source protocol to accelerate IoT development.

As a board member of the alliance and one of the participants in the development of Matter, TI can help engineers build wider and more interconnected IoT ecosystems – overcoming current compatibility challenges caused by otherwise fragmented ecosystems. In addition to working alongside the alliance, TI is also a contributor within the Thread Group and a member of the Wi-Fi Alliance.

Enhance system efficiency and security with Matter-enabled SimpleLink wireless MCUs

New TI SimpleLink wireless MCUs can help designers reduce standby power consumption up to 70% in Thread applications compared to competing devices, extending battery life up to four years while using five-second polling. For long-range connectivity applications, the highly efficient integrated power amplifier in these wireless MCUs enables reliable connectivity by consuming 101 mA at +20 dBm – the industry's lowest power consumption – further reducing battery power consumption at higher output power.

Designers of Matter-enabled Wi-Fi applications can leverage TI's dual-band, multilayer security approach to protect device data and secure against cyberthreats without the need for additional external components.

Integrate Matter easily with software and hardware resources

Streamline your design of Matter-enabled applications by connecting with our applications engineers through the TI E2E™ Wireless Connectivity design support forums or by watching the video, "TI Matter Technology Demo: Unified Standard for Connected Objects," to learn how TI wireless MCUs streamline Matter connectivity. FAQ guides are also available on the TI E2E™ design support forums for getting started with the CC2652R7 (Thread) and CC3235SF (Wi-Fi).

Package, availability and pricing

Engineers can start prototyping today by requesting LaunchPad™ development kits for Thread LP-CC2652R7 (US$39.99) and Wi-Fi LP-CC3235SF (US$54.99).

The CC2652R7 and the CC3235SF are now available through TI and authorized distributors, with pricing in 1,000-unit quantities starting at US$3.01 for the CC2652R7 and US US$4.53 for the CC3235SF.

Flexible connectivity solutions tested to match your design needs

TI's breadth of connectivity products allows designers to choose the right feature set for their applications, whether they are deciding between wired or wireless, high bandwidth or signaling, short or long range, or any other options that help drive innovation in a connected application.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

Trademarks

All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

