Ticker Tocker Teases a New Freemium Subscription Model and Major Site Redesign to Launch Early 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticker Tocker, a social marketplace of trading Leaders providing real-time actionable trades and trading tools announced today that due to its rapidly growing Leader base, investors will soon have free access to the platform and its social trading tools.

The new pricing model and interface layout will ensure that Leaders receive increased exposure and subscribers to their premium content which include verified trades, automated trading strategies, premium live trading rooms with a live chat commentary system, education courses and newsletters.

To seamlessly digest and distribute such rapidly growing content being uploaded onto the platform, Ticker Tocker is set to roll out new releases of their platform redesign. The new interface will equally highlight all activities posted to the platform, with a new segregated menu system to enable users to find the types of content they are looking for.

Additionally, due to the tremendous success of Ticker Tocker's interactive Live Broadcast room feature, where Leaders are given the ability to stream directly from their trading rooms and interact with users in a real-time chat, Ticker Tocker is excited to announce Ticker Tocker TV. Ticker Tocker TV will be a live 8-hour broadcast during market hours geared towards providing valuable free content to its user base while giving Leaders a stage to guest broadcast from.

"We are excited about our growing user base which has led to these new improvements and changes in our billing structure," says Joe Murphy, CEO and Co-Founder of Ticker Tocker, "As our platform continues to grow, Ticker Tocker is committed to further improving and modifying our interface to accommodate the growing amount of content being offered through our platform's robust system."

All of these new features are slated to launch early 2020.

About Ticker Tocker

Recently named as 2019's Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year, Best FinTech Solution and Best New Financial Product and Service categories in The 17th Annual American Business Awards® and The 16th Annual International Business Awards®, Ticker Tocker 's mission is to become the primary hub of industry expert ideas and trading content.

Founded by industry veterans Stephen Kalayjian and Joseph Murphy, Ticker Tocker came to inception when the duo realized that the trading industry needed a disruptive shift. Over the past decade, Kalayjian and Murphy built a series of sophisticated trading products, which are now integrated into the singular web-based platform Ticker Tocker. In 2016, Ticker Tocker partnered with Eff Creative Group , a vertically integrated award winning Inc. 500 company located in Times Square, New York to work together on the creation of the new integrated platform and mobile apps. Ticker Tocker supports institutional and novice traders to quickly find, test, learn, share and execute trades in stocks, foreign exchange and futures. To learn more about Ticker Tocker visit www.tickertocker.com .

