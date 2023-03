Ticket Price Madness Encore: After the Taylor Swift fiasco, will Live Nation-Ticketmaster behave?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.In 1970, The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, The Band, and more gathered at the CNE Grandstand Stadium in Toronto to perform the first show in what was later billed as The Festival Express. Although these were the days of flower power and free love, the musicians were met with anger and violence. Roughly 2,500 protestors crashed the gates, climbed the fences, and fought with police.What sparked their rage? Tickets were $14. If those had been Taylor Swift fans in 2022, Toronto would lie in ruin.Continue reading