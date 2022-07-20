TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR ANTICIPATED TASTING TEXAS WINE + FOOD FESTIVAL

SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are now on sale for the Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival hosted by Culinaria and Visit San Antonio and flavored by the James Beard Foundation. October 27-30, San Antonio will host top culinary leaders from the U.S. and Mexico and showcase their talents at events ranging from tastings, intimate dinners, outdoor lunches, hands-on workshops, educational panels, and more. Festival attendees will be able to customize their gastronomic experience by choosing between all-inclusive festival packages or a-la-carte options starting from $100.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

The Collective: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, noon – 6:00 p.m. , Travis Park

The festival's flagship event located at Travis Park featuring over 100 chefs and restaurants, hundreds of beverage brands, a Texas Wine Garden, live fire activations , cooking demonstrations, educational seminars, and a mercantile market.

Southern Hospitality: Friday, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. , Pearl

A mashup of food and beverage celebrating the "Y'all Means All" culture of Texas . From biscuits and gravy to hearty enchiladas and, of course, top-shelf cocktails, in a walk-around tasting event granting guest all-access to a front row seat of hospitality the Texas way.

Celebrate Agave: Saturday, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. , Travis Park

Aged , sipped, neat, or mixed, this walk-around tasting event celebrates all things agave and the cuisines that embrace it.

Lunches and Dinners: Thursday – Saturday

Festivalgoers will have exclusive access to unique chef collaborations at dinner and lunch events held at varying locations across the city.

Seminars and Workshops: Thursday – Saturday

With a theme to satisfy every interest, attendees will be able to sign up for seminars and workshops across a range of topics, including hands-on, small-group activities – from crafting cocktails and smoking meat – to panel discussions on women in the beverage industry, and food and drink sampling.

TICKET PACKAGES

Super VIP – $1,025

Choice of one dinner on Thursday night plus Southern Hospitality, VIP Access to all three days of The Collective, Celebrate Agave, VIP Parties and VIP Only Seminars.

The Weekender – $600

General Admission to The Collective (all three days), Celebrate Agave and Southern Hospitality.

Just the Collective – $300

All three days of The Collective. Enjoy this all-inclusive and immersive experience. All food and beverage are included. You'll only need one ticket to enjoy it all.

To buy tickets and access the full schedule, chef and beverage lineup, hotel partners, travel hosts, and more, visit TastingTexas.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tickets-now-on-sale-for-anticipated-tasting-texas-wine--food-festival-301590549.html

SOURCE VISIT SAN ANTONIO