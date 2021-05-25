TidalScale adds Interdynamix to international reseller network to bring software-defined server technology to Canadian client base

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 25, 2021 /CNW/ --

TidalScale announces international reseller agreement with Interdynamix, a leading provider of advanced infrastructure solutions

With this agreement, Interdynamix is immediately enabled to deliver TidalScale's software-defined server technology to their vast client network throughout Canada

TidalScale, the industry leader in software-defined server technology, today announces a reseller agreement with Interdynamix, a leading provider of advanced infrastructure solutions in Canada.

TidalScale's breakthrough technology is revolutionizing the data center. With TidalScale, businesses can run large-scale database or analytics workloads (e.g., Oracle Database, SAP HANA) entirely in-memory at half the TCO compared to traditional scaling options. TidalScale's software solution aggregates the memory, cores, and I/O of multiple physical servers to create a virtual, software-defined server. Software-defined servers are built upon standard X86 hardware, require no changes to applications and operating systems, and can be deployed within minutes, on premises or in the cloud.

Interdynamix (IDX) combines software-defined networking with their NFV framework to profoundly increase clients' agility and elasticity through algorithmic network configuration, operation, and scaling. IDX focuses on enabling the software-defined data center (SDDC) for clients. SDDC involves infrastructure that is virtualized on commodity hardware and consumed as a service. All functions are implemented in software and controlled programmatically. This empowers clients to configure their infrastructure dynamically and provision services automatically. So far, SDDC has involved 2 key components: Software-Defined Networking, and Software-Defined Storage. Now, with the inclusion of TidalScale in their portfolio of offerings, IDX will bring their clients the last key piece of the SDDC, Software-Defined Servers, and help them deploy and integrate the numerous components involved.

Gary Smerdon, President & CEO, TidalScale

"IDX is well-regarded as a leader in providing sophisticated infrastructure solutions to its client base in Canada. We're proud to establish this reseller agreement, and leverage their strong credibility in the industry to expand the market penetration of our software-defined server technology past national borders. Interdynamix clients will soon be able to experience a new software-defined solution that delivers 25X faster deployment, 2.5X higher performance, HALF the TCO, and unparalleled agility."

Devin Vandenberg, Principal, Interdynamix

"TidalScale's innovative approach is an economic and performance game changer for organizations that have expensive and proprietary infrastructure technology. We are extremely excited to be working with TidalScale and look forward to leveraging this disruptive technology to help our customers solve their business challenges."

About TidalScale, Inc.

TidalScale is the industry leader in software-defined server technology. TidalScale's software solution "glues" commodity servers together so that they function as a single larger system. The software accomplishes this by aggregating the cores, memory, and I/O of multiple physical servers, virtualizing these resources, and then presenting them as a unified "software-defined server" to the operating system. This software-defined server delivers in-memory performance for large or multiple database workloads. TidalScale requires no changes to applications or operating systems and is deployable within minutes—on premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid cloud environments. Customers include leading Global 1000 enterprises. Read the case studies here: https://www.tidalscale.com/customers/. TidalScale has been recognized in: Gartner Cool Vendors, CIO Review's Most Promising SAP and Oracle Solution Providers, CRN's Top 50 Software-Defined Data Center Leaders, Red Herring's Global Top 100, IDC Innovators, and more. TidalScale is privately held with backing from Bain Capital, HWVP, Sapphire Ventures, Forte Ventures, Infosys, SK Hynix, Citrix and Samsung. Learn more at: http://www.tidalscale.com.

About Interdynamix Systems

Interdynamix Systems, Inc. (IDX) is a forward-thinking systems integrator that is equal parts business, engineering and innovation. IDX combines a deep understanding of our clients' business and technology ecosystems with an elite team of engineers to give our clients a competitive edge. To learn more about IDX, visit www.interdynamix.com or email Info@Interdynamix.com.

