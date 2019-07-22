Tiffany Chung joins Pinnacle Bank as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager

GILROY, Calif., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Bank (OTCQB: PBNK) headquartered in Gilroy, CA announced today that Tiffany Chung has joined the bank as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager.

"We are pleased to announce that Tiffany Chung has joined the Pinnacle Bank team of professional bankers. Tiffany will be focusing on expanding our presence in Silicon Valley and will report to EVP, Regional President, Doug Moffat," stated Jeffrey D. Payne, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Chung brings over 27 years of bay area banking experience to Pinnacle Bank. She began her career with Wells Fargo and had been with Boston Private Bank and Trust in Palo Alto for the past 13 years. Tiffany is a graduate of University of San Francisco and Pacific Coast Graduate School of Banking– University of Washington.

"I am very excited to join Pinnacle Bank, their community focused banking with the personal touch service they provide is exactly what I want to provide my clients. I am looking forward to being a part of the Pinnacle Bank team," stated Ms. Chung.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank is a full-service community business bank dedicated to providing quality depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The bank focuses on commercial banking services for small to medium-sized businesses, offering a variety of products and services that combine the best of personal touch with convenient technology-based client service. Pinnacle Bank has locations in Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Salinas and coming soon, Campbell. For more information, visit www.pinnacle.bank.

Media Contact:

Pinnacle Bank

Jeffrey D. Payne, President & CEO

408-762-7146

