TIFIN Welcomes New Executives to the Leadership Team to Accelerate Its Mission of Impact and Innovation

Stacy Carter joins as the COO of TIFIN and Bhavna Thakur joins as the COO of TIFIN.AI.

These appointments follow the recent announcements of JP Morgan-backed TIFIN.AI to drive thematic generative AI-focused innovation in the financial services industry and the Hamilton Lane-backed AI assistant for private markets and alternatives.

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN , the leading artificial intelligence (AI) platform for wealth, is thrilled to announce the addition of two exceptional leaders to its executive leadership team.

Stacy Carter joins TIFIN as Chief Operating Officer at the holding company level. Stacy Carter is a seasoned veteran in the investment and technology industries. Prior to joining TIFIN, Stacy spent 5 years as Chief Legal Officer and SVP of Business Affairs at Techstars, a Boulder-based global investment and start-up accelerator business. With nearly two decades of experience, she has held several influential positions at leading technology start-ups. As COO at TIFIN, Stacy will leverage her combined experience to oversee Financial, Legal, and People Operations and serve as a shared senior resource across all of TIFIN's companies.

Bhavna Thakur, an accomplished leader with a passion for technology and finance, joins subsidiary TIFIN.AI as Chief Operating Officer to lead new projects for the team including fundraising, exits, and acquisitions. Bhavna has over 23 years of investing, investment banking, capital markets, M&A, corporate finance, and legal experience. She has served in various international roles across New York, London, Hong Kong, and India, and most recently led Capital Markets and Exits for private equity fund Everstone Capital for 8 years.

As part of TIFIN's leadership team, Stacy and Bhavna will play pivotal roles in spearheading the company's new initiatives and leading their respective teams to deliver exceptional products and solutions to TIFIN's growing client base.

"I'm so excited to embark on this incredible journey with TIFIN," said Stacy Carter, Chief Operating Officer, TIFIN. "I am looking forward to supporting all our business units as they work to bring incredible impact and innovation to the financial industry."

"I am delighted to join the purpose-driven team of TIFIN.AI," said Bhavna Thakur, Chief Operating Officer, TIFIN.AI. "It is our goal to provide innovative financial well-being solutions through powerful generative AI platforms."

"We welcome Stacy and Bhavna to TIFIN," said Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder & CEO of TIFIN. "As TIFIN scales, we need specialized expertise to manage the day-to-day functioning, identify and address risks, as well as to help enhance the shared services infrastructure that can support our companies and their ambitions of impact at speed and scale."

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for wealth. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to build engaging and intelligent wealth experiences for better financial lives.

TIFIN manages Magnifi , a consumer-focused marketplace that delivers investment personalization through next-gen intelligence and an AI investing assistant; TIFIN Wealth , an AI engine that enables organic growth for financial advisors, wealth enterprises, and workplace financial providers through investment proposals, marketing automation, and data science; TIFIN AMP , an AI platform to modernize distribution for Asset Management firms; and TIFIN.AI , a new studio for thematic innovation focused on new business creation.

