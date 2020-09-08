Tiger Group Online Auction Features Equipment for Screen Printing and Premium Promotional Manufacturing

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group will begin accepting bids on September 15 for an online auction of hundreds of pieces of equipment used for screen printing and manufacturing apparel and premium promotional products. .

Online bidding at SoldTiger.com will commence on Tues., Sept. 15, at 10:30 a.m. (EDT) and will close on Tues., Sept. 22, at 10:30 a.m. All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com.

On offer are assets surplus to the ongoing operations of Aprinta Group—a well-known textile and premium products manufacturing and embellishment company, said John Coelho, Senior Director at Tiger Group.

According to Coelho, highlights of the online auction include:

screen printers by M&R;

dryers and flash-cure units by M&R, BrownDigital FireFly and other brands;

commercial pad-printing equipment;

an Amscomatic shirt-folding machine;

an HP Indigo digital printer;

extrusion machinery by HPM;

Stamperia Emilina finishing equipment;

knitting machines by Protti, Steiger and Lamb, and

material handling equipment from Crown, Raymond and other manufacturers, including reach trucks, forklifts and walk behind pallet jacks.

"In addition, the assets on offer here include a vast trove of blank promotional product inventories," Coelho noted. "It's thousands of items such as flashlights, perfume bottles and nearly 1 million gel and ballpoint pens. Mostly all are clean case goods."

The diversity of the sale owes to Aprinta's multiple lines of business, Coelho said. "The company used these assets to knit, cut and sew, and fold garments, and others to fill and label promotional perfume bottles as part of its own production line," he explained. "Aprinta even extruded parts it needed to make some items."

Other categories include:

digital printing equipment;

sign-making and paper-cutting machines;

fabric cutters and inspection machines, and

other assembly and production assets.

Previews are available by appointment only on Monday, September 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT) at three locations:

12 Russell Rd. (2nd Way Extension) Alexander City, Alabama , 35010

, 35010 8100 Nations Way, Jacksonville, Florida , 32256-4405

, 32256-4405 1555 Bradley Road, Camden, South Carolina , 29020

To arrange an appointment, contact John Coelho at (617) 523-5866, jcoelho@tigergroup.com.

For a complete listing of the assets, visit www.soldtiger.com

