Tiger Pistol Announces LSA Place Conference Sponsorship, Speaking Engagement

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiger Pistol, the world's number one social advertising automation platform for local, announced its official sponsorship of the Local Search Association (LSA) Place Conference. The conference will be held in Austin, Texas, at Facebook's offices on October 15-16.

On Wednesday, October 16 at 9 a.m., Tiger Pistol CEO, Paul Elliott, will serve as a featured panelist on "Social Media Through a Local Lens," a session that explores where location fits into social media strategy among consumer expectations, data, and privacy, and how to maximize the opportunities.

Whether a reseller, agency, or multi-location brand has a few hundred or thousands of local customers or outlets, Tiger Pistol offers the automation and workflow capabilities that save time building, launching, optimizing, and monitoring individual social advertising campaigns.

"Native social platforms simply were not designed with local advertising in mind, making it nearly impossible for advertisers to execute large volumes of local campaigns with the personalization and localization that's required to deliver the optimal impact," said Elliott. "I am excited to share the insights and best practices that allow Tiger Pistol to unlock value and efficiency of social advertising at scale for global brands, resellers, and agencies."

The LSA Place Conference brings together a diverse group of attendees focused on driving and measuring online-to-offline consumer outcomes. It delivers new insights and best practices through thought leadership, provocative panels, critical topics, and unique case studies.

"Place offers the perfect venue to discuss the next phase of social media advertising, where automation allows us to collect, present, and utilize data to show the real value of our social advertising," said Elliott.

To learn more about how Tiger Pistol, the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local, unlocks local activation at global scale for brands, resellers, and agencies visit http://www.tigerpistol.com.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol is the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local. For nearly a decade, the company has been obsessively focused on building the world's most effective social advertising platform for global brands, resellers, and agencies who realize the power of local activation at scale. As a preferred Facebook Marketing Partner and the largest third-party publisher of social advertising for local, Tiger Pistol creates, deploys, manages, and optimizes high-performance Facebook and Instagram ads at unprecedented scale, with over 800k Facebook and Instagram campaigns published to date. Tiger Pistol's first of its kind technology delivers meaningful and measurable business impact for brands, resellers, and agencies alike, helping to unlock value and efficiency through innovation-led social advertising automation. To learn more, call (888) 400-8845, visit TigerPistol.com, or follow on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About LSA

The Local Search Association (LSA) is a not-for-profit association of more than 300 media companies, agencies and technology providers that enable enterprises and small businesses to achieve more within local markets. From Facebook, Microsoft and Google to Yext, Thryv and Yelp, LSA members represent today's top organizations serving businesses with a local presence. LSA is dedicated to helping its members succeed through data and insights, education, events, consulting and more. For more information and to become a member visit https://www.thelsa.org.

SOURCE Tiger Pistol, Inc